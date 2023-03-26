EL CENTRO – The professionals from Los Angeles are back in the Valley.
Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, a musical group that specializes in performing traditional Mexican music and who has a long-standing history performing in the Imperial Valley and some history giving workshops to local mariachi-hopeful students, put on a special workshop at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for Performing Arts at Southwest.
This marks the first time Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández has given workshops to music students in the Imperial Valley since 1994, Hernández said.
The workshops, hosted by the Central Union High School District through Southwest High School, were held on Friday, March 24, as three local schools came together – Southwest and Calexico high schools as well as Kennedy Middle School – with approximately 130 who attended and participated, event coordinators said.
The mariachi workshops comes a day before the Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández "Leyendas" concert, which was held Saturday evening, March 25, at the same Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts.
Jóse Hernandez, founder and director of the professional mariachi group, said the purpose of the workshop is to inspire young mariachi and orchestra students. Hernández said Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández has helped put together mariachi programs in 37 states, including school-based mariachi programs. The group has also been nominated for various Latin Grammys and Grammys throughout their storied musical career, as previously reported by this newspaper.
Steven Spataro, Southwest High's teacher of SAVAPA music, choir, and mariachi as well as one of the lead coordinators of Friday's mariachi workshops, said everyone is "blessed to have Mariachi Sol de México back in El Centro."
“We’re getting our students to work directly with some of the most talented stars in the industry,” Spataro said.
The group is comprised of highly skilled musicians who are passionate about their craft, Spataro said of Mariachi Sol de México. They play a variety of traditional instruments, including violins, trumpets, guitars, vihuela, guitarrón and harp.
In the workshops, the professional Mariachi Sol musicians instructed the 100-plus students in building mariachi-playing techniques on their individual instruments including guitars, violins, trumpets and singers.
Through them, Spataro said the local music students "gain the ability to perform the pieces being taught in the workshop and … mariachi technique."
“We have to teach (mariachi) so it can survive and continue," Hernández said, who led portions of the workshop before the instructors split off into sections by instruments. "Coming back to El Centro and being able to do this again is awesome,” he said.
Hernández said hopes to bring the workshop back every year with his mariachi and turn it into a tradition.
A fifth generation mariachi himself, Hernández said he has been a music lover since he was a 3-year-old. Hernández started playing trumpet by age 10, which coincidentally, was around the same age as Mariachi Sol de México's harpist, Guillermo "Willie" Acuña, of El Centro, was when he participated in Sol's workshops at the Imperial County Fairgrounds, making his interest in mariachi music grow.
“We moved in 1962 to the Los Angeles area … and when I was in 4th grade, I wanted to join the band,” Hernandez said, as his brothers were also involved in music. Hernández was 15 years old when he started playing professionally in a mariachi band. He said he played with his brother during the summer months in Disneyland, specifically Frontierland, with Mariachi los Gallos.
“I learned at a young age to be responsible and to help the family,” Hernandez said.
“(Doing mariachi) was the only way for me to go full time to school.” Hernandez said, spending a year and a half finishing up classes. Hernández also owns a restaurant in Orange County called Casa del Sol, which has been a steady source of work when the group isn’t on tour. “It is my (financial) source for living,” he said.
Maria Peinado, a member of the Central Union High School District Board, said she looks forward to working with Mariachi Sol de México in the future.
When her son attended school, she saw the positive impact music had on his life, she said.
After Jose Hernandez expressed his interest in coming back to El Centro for a concert, she helped make it happen.
“We think this is a great opportunity to encourage our students to participate in Mariachi education,” Peinado said.
Some of the students who participated in the workshops on Friday were the opening act for the "Leyendas" concert on Saturday evening.
On Friday, Spataro said he looks forward to his students participating in the Saturday evening concert once again alongside local group Mariachi Aurora de Calexico and headliners Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, on March 25.
By Saturday morning, tickets for the concert were close to selling out online, with just over 150 seats left of the 1,100-seat theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.