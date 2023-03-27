EL CENTRO – After a four years of absence from concerts held at the Southwest's Jimmie Cannon Theater, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández made their way back to El Centro in full force to perform for a nearly sold out show Saturday evening in El Centro.
The Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández "Leyendas" concert, held Saturday, March 25 at Southwest High School, sold 1,000 tickets in advance with "a bit more (sold) the day of the show," Mariachi Sol de México Manager, Alex Estrada, said. For the residents of El Centro, the return of Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández was a highly anticipated event, Southwest High School teachers and Central Union High School District representatives said. Event coordinators estimated only 20 to 50 seats were left in the entire 1,100 theater.
The concert began with the Southwest High School Mariachi with special guests Mariachi Aurora de Calexico, a follow up performance of Mariachi Aurora de Calexico by themselves, and headliners Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández. Mariachi Sol de México continued with a mix of well-known songs by mariachi legends Miguel Aceves Mejía, Pedro Infante, Antonio Aguilar as well as lesser-known gems such as “La Noche y Tu” (huapango style) and “Grande Grande” (bolero style). The concert had a 15-minute intermission, after which Sol de México returned with more "Leyendas" music of Javier Solis, Jose Alfredo Jimenez and Vicente Fernandez, as well as select mariachi versions of orchestral and operatic songs, including a song made famous by The Three Tenors.
When asked how it felt to be playing in El Centro again José Hernández, Mariachi Sol de México Founder and Director, said, "It’s beautiful. It’s like coming home again."
Hernández said he and the group came to perform in the Imperial Valley in the mid-1990s for four consecutive years, stopped for a long time, and came back again two years before the COVID pandemic to perform Christmas concerts through the Imperial Valley Community Foundation.
“We used to come in the summers, believe it or not, to visit my family,” Hernández said.
At age 19, Hernández went to music school and took composing, arranging, film scoring, and production classes. At 21, he started producing for many artists in Mexico, including Juan Gabriel. He became successful in the record industry not long after that, and formed Mariachi Sol de México when he was 22, he said.
Now in 2023, they are back and performing their new show called "Leyendas," paying homage to the pioneers and artists who popularized mariachi music.
Hernández said it was great to be teaching mariachi workshops again in El Centro as Mariachi Sol de México did on Friday, March 24, also at the Southwest theater.
Hernández said because the March 25 concert was nearly sold out in the group's first venture back in a while, he would like Mariachi Sol de México to come back to perform in the Imperial Valley once again.
Valeria Salazar, a Southwest freshman playing guitarrón for the school’s mariachi band, said she has been playing with the Southwest Mariachi band for two months, stating it’s easy for her to pick up new instruments and play.
"I like performing and being on stage a lot," Salazar said. She emphasized that she never gave up on music, and “look where it got me," she said. "I'm excited."
Shadai Gutierrez, a senior at Southwest and singer for the school’s mariachi band, said she was nervous for the show. She performed the song “Amor Eterno.”
Gutierrez said she loves singing and has been doing so since she was about 5 years old.
“I am very excited to be here today, and I’m very grateful to my parents for their support,” she said.
Yvonne Angulo, director of Mariachi Aurora de Calexico, said she got involved with mariachi because of her friend at Calexico High School. She plays the trumpet and sings, and at times will play the bass or vihuela. After being part of another group for a number of years, she decided to make her own group.
“Most of us (in Aurora) just enjoy music and the genre (of mariachi) brought us together,” Angulo said.
While it was Mariachi Aurora de Calexico second time performing with the Southwest High School Mariachi in the Jimmie Cannon Theater – having performed with them in their fall concert in October 2021 – it was Mariachi Aurora's first time performing on the same stage as Mariachi Sol de México and the first time they have performed in front of a very large audience, Angulo said. She admires how José Hernández makes his own arrangements for Sol's songs, emphasizing how hard it can be to write music.
Guillermo “Willie” Acuña, the harp player for Mariachi Sol de México since 2008 who is originally from El Centro, said it was "surreal" to be performing once again on the same stage he performed on many times before as a Southwest High School student.
When he was 6 years old, he saw Mariachi Sol de México perform at the 1989 California Mid-Winter Fair. Five years later, he was a student playing trumpet in one of their workshops at the fairgrounds in Imperial in 1994. He joined his first mariachi, Mariachi Cascabel, which was based in Calexico, just before becoming a Southwest student. After moving to Los Angeles in his college years, Mariachi Sol de México held an audition for harpists and Acuña was picked among four other people, later becoming their official harpist. He now resides in San Diego to be closer to family in the Imperial Valley, he said.
Acuña said one’s work ethic and discipline is vital to be in a professional music group because "it’s a 13-piece group, and if one of the 13 is off, then it throws off the whole vibe of the group."
Acuña said his experience as a mariachi musician during his grade school years has instilled in him valuable qualities such as punctuality, knowledge, and preparedness, which he has been able to apply to his teaching career. He loves teaching and helping students discover or reconnect with the culture, as he also teaches mariachi in Los Angeles.
“It’s incredible to see how accepted it's been in all these communities,” Acuña said.
