CALEXICO – An outspoken community member and a character of a mayor clashed, but instead of fireworks flying paper shreds flew at the Calexico City Council meeting of Wednesday, May 3.
The Calexico City Council meeting addressed a myriad of topics including a proclamation on Mother's Days, the ongoing Imperial Valley Transit workers strike, and a petition to recall Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña and Gilberto Manzanarez.
The city council made a proclamation honoring Mexican Mother’s Day on May 10 and American Mother’s Day on May 14. It recognized all mothers and stated mothers are the foundation of a civilization.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Isaac Pedroza, a long time employee of Imperial Valley Transit (IVT), addressed the council regarding the current strike. As of May 3, he and his fellow employees had been on strike for nine days. The reason for the strike is because of unsafe practices and working conditions, Pedroza said.
“We’re not motivated by greed, we’re seeking justice,” he said. Pedroza also requested assistance in reaching out to The Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC).
Edgar Calderon, another IVT worker of just over a year, also spoke publicly, emphasizing the strike is not only for the workers but also for the public. Calderon said the employees of IVT want the public to be safe, which, to him, means better working bus vehicles and higher pay for workers.
Community member Rebecca Lemon also came forward with concerns regarding an intent-to-recall for Mayor Raul Ureña and councilmember Gilberto Manzaranes.
According to the Office of the Secretary of the State of California's document "Procedures for Recalling State and Local Officials," a petition to recall is a formal request by a group of people to remove an elected official from office before their term is up. The process typically begins with a petition drive, where supporters of the recall effort gather signatures from registered voters in the jurisdiction where the official holds office. Once the required number of signatures has been obtained, the petition is submitted to the appropriate authority, which may be a city or county clerk or a state election agency. If the petition is certified as valid, a recall election is held in which voters are asked whether they want to remove the official from office. If a majority of voters vote "yes," the official is removed from office and replaced by someone else.
Recall petitions are usually filed when voters believe that an elected official has not performed their duties properly or has violated their oath of office, according to the document. The specific rules and procedures for filing a petition to recall an elected official vary depending on the jurisdiction, but typically require a certain number of valid signatures and may have specific grounds for recall.
Mayor Ureña's response to the recall notice was ripping it up in front of the council members and the public.
What followed was Lemon publicly pointing out alleged explicit posts on social media by the mayor back in 2020.
Lemon promised the mayor she “will not stop until you are taken care of.”
