McKinley staff remind students they’re missed

A family greets members of McKinley Elementary’s staff as their motorcade passes Thursday morning. COURTESY PHOTO

Teachers and staff from El Centro’s McKinley Elementary School paraded the streets of the school's community Thursday morning to say hello to students.

Balloons and banners were common sites as McKinley staff drove past homes of students and their families Thursday morning. COURTESY PHOTO

 
“We miss our students and wanted to show them,” Instructional Coach Lupita Rosas said. “It was touching to see their faces and their appreciation towards their teachers and the school. We look forward to having our classrooms filled with their smiles, but for now we only wish for their health.”

McKinley Principal Jose Ureña  stands outside his car before Thursday’s parade. COURTESY PHOTO

McKinley is one of several schools that has held drive-by parades for students over the past several weeks.

