McKinley staff remind students they’re missed

Teachers and staff from El Centro’s McKinley Elementary School paraded the streets of the school's community Thursday morning to say hello to students.
“We miss our students and wanted to show them,” Instructional Coach Lupita Rosas said. “It was touching to see their faces and their appreciation towards their teachers and the school. We look forward to having our classrooms filled with their smiles, but for now we only wish for their health.”
McKinley is one of several schools that has held drive-by parades for students over the past several weeks.
