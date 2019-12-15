McNeece family celebrates 100 years in petroleum business

EL CENTRO — There hasn’t been a day in the past 100 years there hasn’t been someone named McNeece selling petroleum products in the Imperial Valley.
It started in 1919 when John B. McNeece and a partner opened the second service station in Imperial Valley using $5,000 he borrowed from an aunt in Boston. The partnership was short-lived, and after a few years, McNeece enlisted a cousin, also named John B. McNeece, to join him as his new partner in the venture.
The former’s son, Bob McNeece, said the cousins commonly were distinguished by nickname. Bob’s father was typically called “Big John,” and his cousin was known as “Little John.” The service station, located at Sixth and Broadway, was known as McNeece & McNeece.
The other service station in town was located at Fifth and State streets, and Big John kept careful eye on the competition. “One day he peeked around the corner to see what his competitor was doing for the customer,” Bob McNeece recalled. “And he came back and told his partner, ‘We’re going to start checking the radiator and washing windshields.’ He drew all the business over to Sixth and Broadway pretty quick.”
McNeece & McNeece also was responsible for installing the first hydraulic lift for working under cars in the state of California, Bob said.
The timeline shifts to the next generation of McNeeces in 1948. That’s when Little John bought out Big John’s interest in the service station. That’s also when Big John’s son Bud, who had been working for the cousins, left that business and purchased the local Shell Oil distributorship. Bud hired younger brothers Bob and Paul to work for him, which they did until 1959, when they bought the business from him outright with the help of $28,000 in loans.
It’s at that point McNeece Bros. Oil Co., the business currently headquartered at 691 E. Heil Ave., El Centro, was born. Paul McNeece passed away in 2006, and while Bob, now 82, maintains a stake in the company, he’s removed himself from day-to-day operations, leaving those in the hands of his son, Robert, and Paul’s son, Mike, both of whom officially joined the business in 1978, when they were about 23.
When Bob speculated the two have actually been working for the company since they were 13, son Robert corrected him. “Nine,” he said, “pushing a broom. We were driving at 13.”
That doesn’t mean the young cousins were making deliveries, but they were handling the equipment in the yard. “[My dad] would come in and park at the office,” Robert recalled, “and I’d go jump in the truck, pull it under the loading rack, fill ’er up, top it off with gas, bring it around, park it at the office, and he and I’d jump back in and go make deliveries. Same thing with Paul and Mike.”
It was a matter of necessity. Back when they bought the business, Bob and Paul McNeece were the only employees.
“One ran the office, while the other one made deliveries,” Robert said. “When the other one came back, they’d switch. They had routes.”
Back in 1959, the business served as a consignee for Shell. The oil company actually owned the product and handled the billing and paid McNeece Bros. a commission for delivering it. In 1964, the business began a transition to becoming a jobber, or wholesaler, meaning they now owned the product and were responsible for their own sales and paperwork. It’s a role that has evolved and expanded considerably over the years.
These days McNeece Bros. has offices in El Centro, Brawley and Yuma and employs about 65 people. Mike works at the El Centro office while Robert runs operations in Yuma.
The business owns and operates a Shell station in El Centro and another in Yuma. In addition, it supplies about 10 other gas stations (including six Shell stations) in Imperial, Yuma, Coachella and San Diego counties, and operates seven Pacific Pride cardlock commercial fueling stations. The bulk of the company’s business, however, comes from deliveries to farms and other businesses.
A fourth generation of McNeeces in the person of Mike’s son, Patrick, 25, joined the business almost three years ago, in January 2017, and more recently a fifth generation of the family, Robert’s granddaughter Taylor, 17, has started working for the company.
Odds of survival for any business past the first generation aren’t great, and this has been no less true of the petroleum game.
Time was there were at least eight petroleum distributorships in El Centro alone and maybe as many as a couple dozen in the entire Valley. Now there are three.
That reflects industry consolidation as well as the changing demands of the market. In the old days, the corner gas stations had small tanks, and the various bulk plants made the deliveries to those stations, Mike McNeece explained. As time went on, the tanks got bigger, and the need for so many distributors was eliminated.
“Things just changed over time,” he said. “Same thing with farmers. You had a whole bunch of farmers with small storage tanks. Small farmers have gone away, and the bigger farmers have gotten bigger, and they’ve put in 10,000 gallon tanks and are getting truck-and-trailer delivery directly from the terminal.”
Throughout these transitions the McNeeces have managed to stay above the waves by being flexible, adaptive and aggressive. Their Pacific Pride cardlock fueling stations are an illustration of that. As environmental regulations made it prohibitive for many customers, such as municipal bodies, to have their own underground fuel tanks, making lower cost fuel distribution available at cardlock sites helped preserve those accounts.
The company has also purchased a number of competitors over the years in order to expand its service area and achieve greater economies of scale. One example of this in 2010’s purchase of Mann Oil Co. in Brawley.
“I think one thing you could maybe say about us being around so long,” Patrick McNeece added, “is that we provide a quality product. We try to have the best service and for a fair price. I mean, I think that’s what’s kept us around long than a lot of others. And we have good customers, loyal customers.”
