IMPERIAL – Amid the interviews and on-camera interviews as a gaggle of reporters and editors gathered around tables at the Imperial County Fairgrounds’ Preble building on Wednesday, March 1 for the annual Media Day, new rollercoasters, new carnival games, and old favorites were sitting out on the Fair Midway just waiting to be ridden, with prizes to be won and fun to be had for fairgoers in 2023.
The Helm and Sons Amusements marketing duo of Marketing Manager Stevie Dub and Marketing Coordinator Chris Gonzalez took IVP and other news organizations for a small tour around a windy Midway to see the rides’ new paint jobs, games’ plentiful stuffed animal prizes, and the other attractions for this year’s California Mid-Winter Fair in Imperial.
In addition to old favorites like the Zipper, Super Shot (70-foot drop), Alien Abduction (previously known as the “Gravitron” in years past), various fun houses, and the ‘lover’s peak’ view atop the 100-feet tall Ferris wheel, Gonzalez said the Fair Midway is sporting six new rides in 2023: the Petersburger Sleigh Ride, Phantom’s Fury, Paratrooper, Madagascar and another undisclosed ride in Kiddie Land, the aforementioned taller Ferris wheel and the aforementioned PLUR (Peace, Love, Unity and Respect) 360-spinning rollercoaster, the latter as previously reported in this newspaper.
In addition, some new and some returning fan favorite carnival games have come back to the Fair as well, including a new water race for prizes, 6-hooped basketball shot, and the return of Dub and Gonzalez as host and co-host of the “Game Show” in the southwestern corner of the Midway.
In the Game Show, Dub and Gonzalez pull contestants from out of the fair-going crowds and they answer trivia questions, where if they answer correctly, they can win prizes such as stuffed animals, yummy fair food vouchers, or unlimited ride bracelets just for playing and giving correct answers, they said.
“We end up giving away up to $1,000 worth of prizes a day just in the Game Show alone,” Gonzalez said, “sometimes more if we’re feeling generous that day.”
In addition to the various giveaways at the Game Show, Dub and Gonzalez also DJ at one of the nearby funhouses, where they also are known to have giveaways for passersby or those that brave the crazy mirrors and lights within.
In addition to the new and fan favorite attractions, the rides, games and food selling stands have been equipped with lots of new lighting, making the fair ambiance that much more special, Dub said.
“We’re just looking to give the public an entertaining time,” Dub said. “We want the Imperial Valley to enjoy their experiences at the California Mid-Winter Fair and Helm and Sons is a big part of that,” he said.
The duo said they hope Mother Nature will cooperate with the Fair this year in Imperial, with Dub saying weather forecasts he looked up were saying Wednesday was to be the last of the windiest days during Fair time this year.
According to National Weather Service Phoenix, Friday in Imperial County looks to be “sunny with a high near 74 (degrees). Southeast wind around 5 mph coming northwest in the afternoon.” Friday evening is forecasted to be “mostly clear, with a low around 40 (degrees). Earth northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the evening,” yet a seven-day forecast has NWS Phoenix predicting gusts from 20-25 mph Saturday and Sunday, possibly into Monday.
Dub said “Helm and Sons Amusements” can be found on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
The California Mid-Winter Fair opens at 3 p.m. today, Friday, March 3, in Imperial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.