MEX FACTOR: Cinco de Mayo for African Americans

Cinco de Mayo, when Mexicans celebrate yet another anniversary of the triumph of national arms against what was then considered the most powerful Army in the world, should also be a significant celebration in the United States, especially for African Americans.
It was on that date in 1862, Texan native General Ignacio Zaragoza achieved victory against the French under President-turned-Emperor Napoleon III in the Battle of Puebla, with an enormous contribution from Porfirio Díaz (who eventually became Mexico’s dictator for several decades and whose government ended with the start of the Mexican Revolution in 1910).
The triumph of the Mexican troops unleashed a series of effects worldwide. The Gallic Army in Mexico had to receive reinforcements from Europe, which in turn affected France’s performance in the wars against the nations of the old continent.
Although there are no official documents, much has been said that Napoleón Bonaparte’s nephew also sought to support the Confederate Army in order to once again obtain cotton produced in the secessionist states that were interrupted by the northern maritime blockade. In addition, in case of a triumph of the South, Napoleon III thought that he would expand his zone of influence to a greater territory within the American continent, especially in Central America, to build a trans-continental canal.
However, Napoleon III’s advisors recommended that the French leader avoid intervening in the American War because, in this way, he would open more battle fronts, which would have put the French troops in check. In the end, France and several other European nations declared neutral in the Union-Confederate conflict.
As I wrote above, the triumph of Cinco de Mayo forced the French Emperor to send more troops and equipment to Mexican territory to subdue the Army of President Benito Juárez, who had to wander for years to avoid his capture and to protect what was left of the republic. This defeat also influenced Napoleon’s decision to give up his apparent aspiration to support the Confederates.
Without the potential French support, Abraham Lincoln’s Army managed, after several years of war and enormous bloodshed, to defeat the Confederate States of America, which put an end to the conflict and allowed the United States to eventually support President Juárez in the reconquest of Mexican territory and the expulsion of the French. The fall of the South allowed the emancipation of slaves.
For all of this, I sincerely believe that Cinco de Mayo should be a bit more of an official celebration in the United States than just eating tacos or imbibing lots of margaritas. My proposal is that the world geopolitics of that time the 19th century should be taught in American schools, regardless of the state where schools are located.
Our country must take a deeper cultural and political approach to the implications of Cinco de Mayo in the United States. Limiting the celebration to the community of Mexican origin seems, to me, to be short-sighted, and at the same time, a case of disdain for the contributions of the triumph of Mexican arms worldwide, and of course in our country.
I clarify that I am not talking about turning Cinco de Mayo into a paid national holiday. What I mean is that families, schools, government entities, and non-profit organizations – especially those that defend minority communities – should dedicate this day to celebrate and thank the 19th-century Mexican troops for their victory over French weapons, which, despite the wars on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, caused slaveholders and dictators to achieve their petty goals.
The celebration of Cinco de Mayo should be a reason for rapprochement between the Mexican and Afro-American communities, as well as with those who defend principles such as freedom, democracy, peace, progress, and the defense of basic human rights. I expect this column can provide a seed for that goal.
Happy Cinco de Mayo.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
