In the June primary elections, as well as in the general elections at the beginning of November, Imperial Valley voters decided to give two ladies a chance to represent them before the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors. If my memory serves me right, for the first time the most important public agency in the Imperial Valley will have two female members, something that has never happened within the Imperial County Board of Supervisors.
In June, Division 5 voters decided to swap outgoing director Norma Sierra Galindo for Imperial Councilwoman Karin Eugenio, while earlier last month Gina Dockstader beat out rival Don Campbell to replace outgoing director and as of this week Board President James Hanks.
Both directors seem to be shaping up to join colleagues John Brooks Hamby and Javier González in forming a new super majority that I personally fear deeply and, if I’m not mistaken, the same is true among many members of the Imperial Valley community.
And it is that until this week Hanks, Sierra Galindo and the vice president of the Board of Directors, Alex Cárdenas, had managed to somehow form a group that carried out the affairs of the district well, despite Hamby and González disagreement.
In Dockstader’s case, the injection of a significant amount of financial resources by a bunch of local farmers largely allowed her to win, without ignoring the excellent bilingual campaign launched by the organic agricultural producer.
Despite their patrons, the elected directors, as well as all the candidates who emerged victorious in recent elections, must remember that their duty is not to those who contributed funds to their respective campaigns, but to all the people of Imperial Valley – and especially with their constituents.
At least one of the elected directors is already preparing to take up her job starting this Friday, as in the case of Eugenio, who recently dined with the director and future colleague González in a fine cut restaurant in Mexicali. This preparation, in theory, should allow Eugenio and Dockstader to carry out their functions for the benefit of the entire population by protecting the District’s finances and water while avoiding mismanagement as much as possible with the adoption of appropriate, common sense policies.
This apparent new majority, in case of wanting to show an attitude far from political revenge, should begin by appointing Director Cárdenas as president of the board of directors – something that should have happened last year, but by Solomonic decision the directors chose to leave current president Hanks in his chairmanship job.
The new directors, along with their colleagues and like the rest of the winning candidates in the recent elections should remember, the oath that legally declares them as elected public officials, establishes their duty to uphold the Constitution and the laws for the benefit of the public and not for that of a particular group.
They must also carry tattooed in their memory the fact that if they fail to comply with this part of their oath, the people have the tools not only to hold them accountable and force them to maintain decorum and carry out the affairs of the people, but voters also have the mechanisms to throw them out through recall elections.
In case of carrying out an appropriate performance, incoming directors can be sure people will recognize them by expressing their confidence when it comes to requesting the citizen vote again.
So help them God.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
