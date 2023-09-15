MEX FACTOR: Heroes — a must-see movie

Last weekend, in a few movie theaters in our neighboring country, the screening of the film “Héroes — La película” began. Directed by Ricardo Arnaiz, whose career has focused mainly on the production of animated series that have been quite successful across the border such as “La Leyenda de la Nahuala,” “La Leyenda de las Momias,” “La Leyenda de la Llorona,” and “La Leyenda del Charro Negro,” the film has a cast headed by well-known actors such as Plutarco Haza, Ariel López Padilla and Mario Iván Martínez, and Silverio Palacios.
Disclaimer: If you are an American patriot and nationalist, I suggest you stop reading this far, move on to the next article, or waste your time with meaningless social media comments, as the following words may cause you some emotional discontent.
Let’s continue with the column.
The film presents a dramatic story starring the cadets of the Heroic Military College on September 13, 1847, who defended Chapultepec Castle during the U.S. invasion of Mexico.
According to the production, the tape was not recorded in the Castle as nothing from that time remains in what is now a museum. The film, which was denied financial support by the Mexican government and had to be financed by private businessmen from the southern state of Tlaxcala, was recorded in old haciendas in the Mexican state of Puebla.
The film director stated that the production is a fictional film based on real events. The film began its screening in some Mexican movie theaters just before the 176th anniversary of the so-called heroic deed of the Children Heroes was celebrated.
The film not only shows the final part of the lives of Agustín Melgar, Fernando Montes de Oca, Juan de la Barrera, Vicente Suárez, Francisco Márquez, and Juan Escutia (the latter who, according to Mexican history, was the one who threw himself from the top of the Castle wrapped in the flag to prevent the American enemy from capturing it), also exhibits other participants in this battle, such as Miguel Miramón, who after having survived the intense attack by the American artillery years later became president and joined to the Second Empire alongside Maximilian of Habsburg, for which he was shot for betraying the country.
It is worth remembering that the defense of Chapultepec Castle continued with the dispossession of more than half of the territory of the then-Mexican Republic.
According to the trailer, producers have shown to promote the film, the actors, based on the script, do not limit themselves to exhibiting some details of the bloody battle, but also expose the romantic side and part of life inside the Heroic Military College. However, the most notable thing about the film is the heroism, bravery, and patriotism of the cadets when they faced an enemy that overwhelmingly surpassed them in numbers and war capacity.
Some have criticized the production due to the “whiteness” of the actors who appear in the promotional poster. In response, producers recalled that in order to enter the military college on that date it was necessary to be of a certain social level, so studying to become a soldier in the mid-19th century was almost denied to those who lacked economic resources. Producers also stated that for the film they spent a lot of time reading, studying, researching, conducting interviews with experts, and contrasting a lot of information to have a script based as closely as possible on reality.
If you are interested in seeing the film, only Cinemex theaters are carrying it. According to the company’s website, the film will be in theaters until September 20. A complex of this company is located in Mundo Divertido, located on López Mateos Boulevard, a few blocks east of the West Port of Entry.
By the way, the topic reminds me that the territory of Imperial County where you and I live was part of the now United Mexican States (the country's actual/official name), which this Saturday marks the 213th anniversary of the beginning of the War of Independence.
¡Viva Mexico!
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez
