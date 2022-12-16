In last month’s elections, Imperial County ranked dead last in voter turnout statewide. This is the lowest electoral participation in the state with 34.9%, according to the Secretary of State. This means only one of every three citizens registered in the electoral roll participated in Imperial Valley.
According to the results released by the Imperial County Registrar of Voters, of the slightly more than 87,000 registered voters, about 31,000 participated. Of the latter, two thirds voted by mail and the other third did so directly at the polling booths.
The Secretary of State report details that Imperial was the only county in California that registered a turnout of less than 40%. Even worse, voters in different cities recorded turnout at different levels.
In the Nov. 8 elections, the positive note was given by Holtville voters, who registered a turnout above the county average.
On the contrary, Calexico voters were below that same average.
The races for the Calexico Unified School District and the Memorial Heffernan Health Care District saw turnouts just above 28%. A little further north, the turnout for the Heber Elementary School District and the Heber Public Service district was just over 25%.
To put an even more unpleasant flavor on the subject, the same Secretary of State reported that in Imperial County about 20,000 U.S. citizens eligible to register as voters live in the area but who for unknown reasons have chosen to stay out of voting as their civic duty. Data from the state agency indicates there are 109,738 citizens eligible to vote who reside in the Imperial County.
In this way, victorious candidates in practically all the positions that were at stake last month obtained a victory that, although legal, I would say is not legitimate due to the scant citizen support of their triumphs.
The percentages issued by the Imperial County Registrar of Voters reflect only the relationship between votes received by candidates and the number of voters who actually participated in the elections. Now, if the number of votes received is taken into account and compared to the total number of registered voters, the percentages of winning candidates are significantly reduced, but it would better reflect the legitimacy – or illegitimacy – of the winning candidates. This situation is even more serious for those who are in second or third place and who, despite this, due to the legal system, manage to hold office.
Much has been said about the reason why few voters decide to stay away in local elections.
However, I don’t think it has much to deal with the California electoral system anymore, since each and every registered voter receives their ballots, which can be returned by mail or dropped directly into the drop boxes set up by the elections department or directly at polls on election day.
I think a lot has to do with the candidates themselves and their campaigns, many of which are full of empty promises or include unattractive messages for the electorate.
Additionally, state campaigns have been dominated by the Democratic Party for at least two decades, which has practically become the state’s virtual only party. Of course in this time there have been some exceptions, such as the case of Assemblywoman Bonnie García, who despite belonging to the Republican Party defeated the Democrats in several elections, like former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
All of this should make those who are contemplating throwing their hats in future elections think and prepare with enough time in order to have sufficient resources to attract an electorate while running proactive campaigns that are truly related to the needs and aspirations of people.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
