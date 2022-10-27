The two legislators representing Imperial County in Sacramento were virtually flunked by two state business organizations due to the direction of their vote during the second year of the 2021-2022 legislative period.
The California Chamber of Commerce issued a rating based on the votes of outgoing State Senator Benjamín Hueso and Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia. Of the 15 priority bills considered for the Chamber in the State Senate, Hueso voted in only six in the sense requested by the business organization, while the former Mayor of Coachella did so in four of 17 bills.
The bills related to air quality, environmental impact reporting, climate change, housing, land use, employment, recycling, taxes, water, and workplace safety.
The Chamber detailed that many anti-business bills were rejected by lawmakers in committees, thereby stalling them before reaching the floor. One of these bills, AB 2133, would have increased the greenhouse gas reduction goal from 40 percent of 1990 levels to 55 percent by 2030. This would have eliminated some 17 million gasoline vehicles within the next decade. According to the Chamber, this bill would have killed a significant number of jobs in California. Hueso did not record any vote while García voted in favor.
Bill AB 2183, which authorizes the unionization process for agricultural employees, was not viewed favorably by the Chamber of Commerce. Both the Assemblywoman and the State Senator voted in favor of this measure. Other high-priority bills for the chamber were vetoed by the governor or underwent modifications, for which their process within the state legislature was stopped.
Separately, the National Federation of Independent Businesses in California issued a rating of the 120 legislators regarding the direction of their vote in a total of 11 priority bills. Some of these proposals are also on the California Chamber of Commerce list.
One of these was AB 257, which sets the Fast Food Council within the Department of Industrial Relations in order to establish minimum standards for this sector and which the federation opposed, but which was finally enacted by the governor thanks to the vote of legislative Democrats.
In the case of AB 2164, the federation sought and succeeded in getting the Governor to sign into law the proposal making the additional $4 fee on business licenses issued by cities and counties permanent. The funds raised through this additional fee are invested in financial support for small businesses to make improvements for physical access for customers with disabilities.
The Federation also sought to extend for an additional five years the exemption for credits from the manufacturing tax. Although legislators approved the bill, the governor refused to enact it.
State Senator Hueso agreed with the federation’s intended vote on only 27 percent of the bills. In the case of Assemblyman García, his rating was 20 percent.
Both organizations gave Republican lawmakers much higher grades given their votes matched the intent of both the Federation of Independent Business and the California Chamber of Commerce.
However, not everything was bad in the political history of the outgoing senator and the assemblyman. The California Environmental Voters organization, published, as it has done almost five decades ago, its evaluation of the 120 California legislators for the actions adopted in favor of ecology, either through their votes or the introduction of bills , or for refusing to receive funds from the oil companies.
Hueso received a rating of 72 percent, due to the acceptance of oil companies funds, while Garcia reached 90 percent, despite also having accepted money from companies considered polluting.
Thus, the state senator and losing candidate for San Diego County Supervisor bids farewell to a virtual political retirement (unless he is appointed to a state or federal position), as he has been doing among officials and community members of the Imperial Valley.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.