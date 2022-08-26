MEX FACTOR: Lucy

Lucy, whose real name has not been publicly released, along with her children were arrested in February near a train station in Calipatria. After they were found, Lucy ran and woke her son, Anner, 18, and turned herself in to a Border Patrol agent.
According to some organizations an altercation then occurred between a federal agent and Lucy. The organizations indicated that the agent hit the Salvadoran woman in the mouth, her stomach and pushed her against the train. Due to the injuries, Lucy was unable to stand up as ordered by the agent. Again, the officer pushed her to the ground and put his knee on her back with the immigrant’s children as witnesses.
The family was transported to the El Centro Station, where Lucy and her daughter were denied water and sanitation services. The next day, officers allegedly handcuffed Lucy, who was apparently mocked in front of her daughter. Lucy was sent to a San Luis detention center, Anner to El Centro, Fabio to Arizona, Mississippi and Louisiana, and Mariela, 10, to a shelter.
In a letter sent to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, the organizations said Lucy was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. Later, she was taken to federal detention centers until finally transported to the El Centro GEO detention center under custody of United States Marshals. Lucy did not hear from her children for more than two and a half months.
In February, the United States Attorney’s Office filed charges against Lucy for beating the Border Patrol agent. The USAO dropped the case three months later. Similar charges were filed against Anner, and eventually dropped. Fabio, 18, was deported to El Salvador.
Lucy and Anner were booked into the Imperial Regional Detention Facility for two months, where they were denied any contact, contrary to national detention standards. With the help of a lawyer from the Jewish Family Service of San Diego, Lucy was finally reunited with Anner on July 12 and with Mariela the following day.
Lucy’s story is just one example of the ongoing family separations caused by federal agencies that still occur on the US border with Mexico, the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties (ACLU-SDIC), the Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS), and the UCLA Center for Immigration Law and Policy (CILP) said in a statement.
The trio of organizations sent a letter to the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security of the United States Alejandro Mayorkas to seek the responsibility of mother Lucy and her family who were fleeing violence in El Salvador. The letter also reinforces previous requests that Mayorkas order border officials to stop separating families seeking asylum in the United States at the southern border.
“U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) continues to cruelly separate families who have fled danger in search of protection,” the statement says. “This disregard for the family unit compounds their trauma, jeopardizes due process, and risks permanent separations marked by international borders”.
According to the organizations the government’s response to this ongoing problem has been grossly inadequate, as the DHS must implement prevention-based anti-separation policies that treat all families with dignity and respect.
At no time did CBP, the US Attorney’s Office, ICE, the Office of Refugee Resettlement or the DHS Family Reunification Task Force intervened to reunite this family, said JFS Senior Director of Immigration Services Kate Clark.
The San Diego Rapid Response Network Migrant Shelter Services has seen more than 20 documented cases of family separation at the border since the beginning of the Biden Administration.
“Lucy’s family was lucky to have legal representation to help with her case and her family reunification, but most asylum seekers are not so lucky,” Clark elaborated. “This can and must change because no parent or child should ever have to endure this amount of unjust cruelty and suffering.”
The letter to Mayorkas calls for the Biden Administration’s Family Reunification Task Force to prioritize investigation and prevent ongoing incidents of family separation.
Also, demands that DHS investigates and holds accountable the Border Patrol agents involved in Lucy’s alleged assault that resulted in injuries and trauma, criminal charges, and her prolonged separation from her children. Finally, it notes that DHS refuses to refer cases for criminal prosecution that would necessarily result in family separation, absent a demonstration of extraordinary danger.
In this regard, I agree that no person should be assaulted as alleged by the organizations – especially those without proper documentation to enter the US and fleeing from violence, while seeking for a better life in our country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.