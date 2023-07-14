MEX FACTOR: My insight on Calexico’s Recall

A few weeks ago and during a City Council meeting, a woman yelled the request for recalling Calexico Mayor Raúl Ureña as well as the new Councilman, Gilberto Manzanarez. That same person was present during the ceremony in which the border city authorities raised the LGBTQ+ flag. In the event, the woman was detained by police officers after presenting an aggressive attitude against Ureña. The images of the ceremony were recorded by those present and eventually shared on social media. These scandals have left somehow a bad taste in the mouth of the community and given the movement a sense of disrespect, unprofessionalism, and lack of seriousness.
It is necessary to remember that, as the specialists in political marketing indicate, to communicate is to govern. If the group of local politicians behind the Recall wants to be serious, they must start by separating themselves from disreputable people and focusing on strong arguments for why voters should oust elected officials.
One of the main arguments for continuing with the process is the lack of leadership, indecency, intoxication in public, increased crime, breach of responsibilities with the cleanliness of the city, economic promotion, and problems with officials from other public agencies. From my personal point of view, in many of these problems, the responsibility is shared by the other three council members and former council members as well.
The response to the Recall process indicates that the petition was signed by people with no credibility in the community and who have affected the city in the past. Also accused is a former mayor who was stopped while driving while apparently intoxicated and an official from the Imperial Irrigation District who has been censured by members of the board of directors to which he was elected. And it seems that, in order to receive the greatest possible support, the organizers of the special election have indiscriminately opened the door to anyone in order to achieve their objective. The issue here is that, precisely in the absence of filters, the organizers seem willing to make alliances even with the Devil, which is not necessarily a good sign, and, in reality, could be interpreted as a desperate attempt to be successful.
Recently, one of the 1,300 members of the Calexico Recall 2023 Facebook group wrote: “If this group is serious about the recall, the personal attacks on identity and sexual preferences need to stop. This only hits the credibility of the group.” The comment came despite previously issued calls for sanity and good sense.
“With personal attacks, and not facts, this movement will fail,” added the anonymous user.
Another user of the group highlighted that there are people related to the mayor who have entered the Facebook group. I think you are quite right, except for the affiliation of group members, as there are some of us who are simply looking for updates on what’s new in the process.
I sincerely believe that if the organizers of the impeachment process really want to achieve their objective and not simply engage in what appears to be an act of political revenge, they should focus their efforts on presenting, as I wrote above, solid arguments that will lead the voter to take to the council members.
And a little Clarification on my previous column:
As I wrote last week, I was unaware if the El Centro City Manager matter had been considered in closed session, as it had, which renders much of what was stated in the column invalid, except for the most significant fact –depriving El Centro residents of having a hiring process that guarantees the best candidate attain the position.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
