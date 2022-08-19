The incidents recorded last weekend in Mexicali and in Baja California had an extremely rare ingredient that until now has not been clearly understood. According to Baja California authorities, the struggle between different drug cartels led to the burning of some two dozen vehicles throughout the state. These crimes brought the population to the brink of panic while businesses and the few open schools decided to momentarily close their doors to avoid further mishaps. Transit companies also chose to stop providing services due to the possibility that buses would be damaged.
Despite efforts to increase patrolling and surveillance of the streets, the cases were repeated even until Monday.
Municipal and state authorities in Mexicali and Baja California reported having arrested several people allegedly involved in the events. However, except in the case of three people who were supposedly related to the first Mexicali incidents, the authorities have not revealed the names and mugs of the detainees. According to the State Attorney General’s Office and the Mexicali Police Chief, several of the detainees (whose figures differ between local and federal reports) were transferred to Mexico City to respond to the crimes.
In the meantime, neither the Mexican Attorney General’s office nor the Sinaloa Attorney General’s office (where several individuals allegedly related to the incidents were arrested). However, sources within the State Attorney General’s Office assure that agents have not detained anyone.
This series of events that led many residents of the Imperial Valley, who were looking to enjoy a night of entertainment on the other side of the border, to return, occurred after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced through a decree the transfer of the National Guard – which was originally a civil law enforcement agency – to the Mexican army.
Curiously, the burning of the vehicles led the Federal Government to deploy hundreds of military elements and to activate those who were already in the state to monitor the population. In this way, the Mexican government seems to justify the militarization of the streets of Baja California, something that was criticized at the time to the US government when the military was deployed to the border area during the Donald Trump administration.
As expected, opposition party leaders criticized the security strategy of both the Federal Government and the government of Baja California, noting that the facts show that policies against crime are far from successful. The harshest criticism against Governor Marina Ávila was expressed Wednesday by her predecessor and current senator, Jaime Bonilla. The former Governor recalled the placement of banners in which alleged members of organized crime accused Avila of having betrayed the agreements reached with the criminals in order to apparently continue with her operations in the state.
Bonilla also said Attorney General Iván Carpio, whom the governor originally appointed as Secretary of Security, has been singled out for allegedly having ties to drug trafficking, something that has happened in recent Mexican and Baja California history. It should be remembered that years ago a police officer testified in a video that then state Attorney General Antonio Martínez Luna was nicknamed “El Blindado,” or the shielded, among criminals, without forgetting cases such as that of former Mexican Secretary of Public Safety Genaro García Luna who was accused by the United States government for his relationship with crime.
It must be remembered that Bonilla and his Attorney General Guillermo Ruiz were also singled out for their alleged links to drug trafficking, particularly with the Sinaloa Cartel and the Arellano Félix.
The high ranks of the National Regeneration Movement came out to defend the Governor after the accusations, instead of demanding a clarification of them by the investigating agencies.
The cases of burned vehicles in Baja California came to an at least temporary end after the former governor attended a court hearing last Monday, despite not having been officially charged in the solar plant case that his government announced as the largest in Latin America. I believe that the burning of vehicles has a political background that apparently was not necessarily caused by members of organized crime, but rather has an ulterior intention that I have not yet been able to personally elucidate.
