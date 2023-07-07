MEX FACTOR: The incoming City Manager

During the June 26 meeting of the El Centro City Council, Mayor Martha Cárdenas-Singh made a small mistake, which may not have major legal repercussions, but it does have political ones.
After concluding the comments of the council members, in which she referred to the presentation of snakes in an event held at the local Library, the mayor introduced the interim City Administrator, Cedric Ceseña, as the “almost City Administrator officially.” The mayor’s words caused those present to openly laugh, as can be heard on the local government recording. However, beyond what could be a funny comment, the reality is that, politically, it is a real mistake.
Although the council has had the power for decades to designate the person in charge of executing the policies approved by the councilors in accordance with the El Centro Municipal Code, the mayor’s comments show that, unless she knows how to read the minds of her comrades, the decision between the council members has already been made, which possibly represents a Brown Act violation.
I do not know if the council members have discussed in closed sessions the way in which the next city manager will be appointed since what is discussed in these meetings is totally private. If so, the truth is that the public has not been informed that there will be no process to find the best woman or the best man to take charge of the municipal government of the largest city in the County, as is commonly the case in appointing a city manager and in those of other heads of department.
The current interim city manager will see the adjective deleted from his position, which has been attached to his name for quite some time, since long before the council appointed him as Marcela Piedra’s successor last November, the official already occupied the El Centro Fire Department also on an interim basis.
In the fall, following the appointment of the interim manager, the City announced that the officer would serve while council members made a decision on the search and recruitment process for the new manager. In these months, the city announced the appointment of several positions, including the Chief of the Fire Department, with which the return of the interim city manager seemed impossible unless he returned to be Battalion Chief and spokesman for the Fire Department.
In the absence of a recruitment process, which surely would have cost a significant amount of city funds, residents have been left with no guarantee of having the most suitable and capable person at the helm of local government to fill the position. Don't misunderstand me, please — the interim city manager has great and an impressive and extensive professional record. The issue is the lack of a hiring process in this case.
If the council has already made the decision to eliminate the interim word of the current city manager and one of the highest-paid employees of the local government, then so be it. I have nothing left but to wish him the best of luck.
By the way, within the local government, there will be more changes, since as of Tuesday local representative of State Sen. Steve Padilla and former editor of this newspaper Mario Rentería will begin working as El Centro’s Public Information Officer. Likewise, I sincerely wish him the best. Hopefully, this change allows me personally to once again have access to police and government information that I had received for many years before this writer’s criticism of the local hospital’s mishandling of the issue.
Finally, our council members are obliged to avoid being carried away by emotions so as not to issue comments that, although at first they could be interpreted as funny, could lead them to commit imprudence by making public information that possibly represents a possible legal and political headache, putting at risk to the public entity they swore to defend.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
