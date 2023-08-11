MEX FACTOR: The outburst question

During a recent Calexico City Council meeting, Mayor Raul Ureña decided to expel at least four members of the public. The reasoning behind asking attendants to escort outside themselves was due to a series of outbursts that, in some cases, went beyond in some instances to profanities.
The Cambridge Dictionary reveals that outburst means “a sudden, violent expression of emotion, esp. anger,” while vocabulary.com includes the word unrestrained in the definition. Some synonyms include blowup, ebullition, effusion, gush, flare, cry, and acting out.
The expulsion of public members came out after these said public members decided to vociferously express their disagreement with several issues discussed during the meeting. The meeting video shared on the City of Calexico’s Facebook page shows Mayor Ureña calling members of the public several times to chill out and allow council people to conduct their business. In some instances, members of the public disregarded the mayor's call, which led to the expulsion.
“I am the presiding officer,” Mayor Ureña is heard saying in the meeting during the series of outbursts. The Calexico Municipal Ordinances say such presiding officer has power, authority, and discretion, without a vote of the council to rule any speaker out of order, terminate any communication with the council from a member of the public, and/or declare a recess in order to establish order at any meeting.
“While the council is in session, all persons shall preserve the order and decorum of the session; and a member shall neither by conversation nor otherwise delay or interrupt the proceedings or the peace of the council nor disturb any member while speaking, or refuse to obey the orders of the council or its presiding officer,” the ordinances read.
“Any person making personal, impertinent or slanderous remarks, or who becomes boisterous while addressing the council, which conduct delays or interrupts the due course of the meeting, shall be forthwith barred from further audience before that session of the council by the presiding officer," the ordinances state.
The Municipal Code goes further saying that any person ignoring the calls from the mayor is subject to the criminal penalties of this code.
The same ordinances also include certain provisions that have not been enforced. For example, the code makes it clear the city manager may designate such an appropriate person or persons to act as sergeant at arms to carry out all orders and instructions given by the presiding officer for the purposes of maintaining order and decorum at the council meeting.
“Upon instructions of the presiding officer, it shall be the duty of the sergeant at arms, or any of them present, to place any person who violates the order and decorum of the meeting under arrest, and cause such person to be prosecuted under provisions of this code, the complaint to be signed by the presiding officer or other appropriate person present,” the code states.
Given the animosity between those in favor of recalling Mayor Ureña and fellow council member Gilberto Manzanarez, it is expected the outbursts will continue in the upcoming meetings. So, it seems the council should nominate a sergeant of arms to make sure those attending meetings behave appropriately.
Also, the code clearly states city council meetings shall be conducted in English, and the city will provide translation services to members of the public at all regular, special, and adjourned regular council meetings.
This has not been the case as Mayor Pro-Tem Gloria Romo and other council members have normally conducted business in a language different from the one legally set in the ordinances. However, as could be the case in the appointment of a sergeant of arms, hiring translation services that were canceled some time ago as a cost and a burden to the allegedly fragile Calexico budget.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.