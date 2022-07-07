CALEXICO — The Mexican Consulate opened a call to donate free books on different elementary subjects issued by Mexico's Secretary of Public Education in Spanish on July 1.
The goal is to contribute to Spanish learning, strengthen the identity of Mexican children and youth living in the United States and serve as an aid in education.
"In the United States professional field, being bilingual is a valuable asset," mentioned Mario Beltran Mainero, Community Affairs Consul for the Mexican Consulate in Calexico. "Spanish is an important language after English, which is among the most spoken in the country."
Despite these books not being integrated into an official syllabus in the United States, Beltran Mainero added they provide additional knowledge in Spanish for kids and can learn further about Mexican culture.
"Kids will learn that Spanish is beautiful, not only because it is the language of their country of origin, but because it can be beneficial," said Beltran Mainero.
The books are from various elementary-level subjects and will be donated to interested offices of education, school districts, libraries, detention centers, community hubs, or parent associations in the United States.
The Mexican Government through the National Commission for free textbooks (CONALITEG) and the Institute of Mexicans Abroad (IME) distribute book collections.
"Since 1997, an agreement was made between Mexico's Secretary of Public Education and the National Commission for Free Textbooks to send book collections that are printed and distributed in Mexican schools to the United States," said Beltran Mainero.
According to the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations, 144,329 free textbook collections have been donated from 2000 to 2019 to 50 consulates in the United States.
"The consulate has the educational guidance program with the goal of helping Mexican communities in the Imperial County to navigate the U.S. academic system, so they can develop at school and professional market," added Beltran Mainero.
The deadline to receive books is August 3; interested entities can send an email to imecal02@sre.gob.mx or call 760-357-3869. A written submission with the number of collections requested, users, percentage of Mexican nationals, and general information is required to apply and can be sent via regular mail or electronic mail.
