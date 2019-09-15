Mexico for a night

El Centro Mayor Pro-Tem Efrain Silva (left) and Mexican Consul Tonatiuh Romero (right) pose with an unidentified photo bomber Saturday night at the “El Grito de Independia” in Bucklin Park. PHOTO TOM BODUS
For one night, Bucklin Park in El Centro was a tiny corner of Mexico as the city collaborated with the Mexican Consulate and Autonomic University of Baja California in presenting the community’s first Mexican Independence Day celebration ("El Grito de Independencia") in two years.
Vendors and exhibitors encircled a large area of the park where the public were treated to games, dancing, music and more.
Officially, Mexican Independence Day falls on Monday.
