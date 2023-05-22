EL CENTRO – Friends, family, staff, and supporters packed the bleachers at Kennedy Middle School to watch their young musicians show off their skills during an end-of-year orchestra concert on Monday, May 22.
An arc of middle school students and several guest musicians in concert attire settled themselves and readied their sheet music in anticipation of the first downbeat of the evening. Music teacher Christina Kim, PhD, opened the concert by sharing with the audience the effort that students have put in behind the scenes.
The concert featured a total of six groups, ranging from beginning to advanced classes from both McKinley and Kennedy middle schools.
With only 45 minute class periods once a week “it takes a lot of work at home to achieve this level of performance,” Kim said.
Over the next hour, students on string instruments swapped in and out, sharing the spotlight with fellow musicians from their sister school. From fun, improvisational pieces like "Pepperoni Pizza Rock" to the romantic and daring melodies of "La Vita Bella," the students showcased the skills they had been building all year long.
Dr. Kim took the time between songs to celebrate the adjudication results some ensembles received most recently. The Kennedy Beginner Orchestra earned an Excellent rating for songs "Baila Conmigo" and "Nightrider" at an adjudicated music festival at Knott’s Berry Farm, while the Advanced Kennedy Orchestra was awarded a Superior rating for their performances at their last three festivals.
Student awards were given at the conclusion of the concert. Several students were honored for their achievements, including the enthusiastic Daniel Luera-Chong who sprang up from his seat with a huge smile upon hearing his name.
“Daniel, you’ve come such a long way and I’m so proud of you!” Kim said of her Most Improved student.
Luera-Chong is an eighth grader and violinist who has been taking music classes since fifth grade. He says he was disappointed when he learned he could no longer continue with his music studies due to the pandemic.
This year, he’s making up for lost time.
“Compared to where I started at and where I am now, honestly, if you would have told me a year ago that I would be playing these type of songs I would’ve said you were lying,” he said.
Luera-Chong said that sometimes learning the music can be stressful, but it’s always worth it.
“Some of the songs are hard to learn, but once we learn them, man ... it feels good when we play them,” the young musician, glowing with excitement, said.
"My kids ... feel proud of their hard work and feel appreciated," Kim said in a previous interview with IV Press. "That's exactly what I wanted them to feel. That they matter."
