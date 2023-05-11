EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) held an awards dinner in celebration of this year’s 21 Academic Connections Scholarship recipients Tuesday, May 9 here at the ICOE.
In the Academic Connections Scholarship Awards dinner, now in its tenth year, over 200 Imperial Valley students at select high schools have benefited from the academic investment. Also awarded at the event were Migrant Student Scholarships, Alternative Education Scholarships, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship.
Recipients pursuing the residential program will be afforded the opportunity to spend three weeks living and learning at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) campus, while others will be partaking remotely via the online program.
“This is not a three week vacation to San Diego,” joked Imperial County Superintendent of Schools, Todd Finnell, PhD, as he presented introductory slides to a room full of nervous parents and students.
“It’s not just about the student experiencing what this three week residential program is about,” said Finnell, reframing the experience, “it’s about the family getting a taste of what it’s like to let (their child) spread their wings and fly.”
For some families, this will be the first time parent and child are apart for an extended amount of time.
As recipients took turns being recognized on stage, each shared what they were looking forward to the most. Answers ranged from wanting “the real college experience” and “eating in the dining hall,’ to “finally getting away from my brothers.”
Out of the total 21 scholarships being awarded that night, just under half of them were going to migrant households.
Corrina Cardoza, licensed social worker and therapist, spoke fondly of her student, Roberto Vasquez, who was receiving ICOE’s Alternative Scholarship award that evening.
“You not only made your family proud, but you made your school and your community proud,” Cardoza said with tearful eyes. “Your resilience and your kind heart is going to take you far.”
And in some ways, it already has.
Vasquez, an 18-year-old senior at ICOE’s Valley Academy, and will be using his scholarship to further his education in agriculture. He comes from a long line of fieldworkers in his family, saying, “it’s in my blood.” Vasquez was born in Mexicali to a former teen mother, so he and his siblings grew up staying with their grandmother who lived on an ejido, or ranch. Education in these parts, Vasquez said, is given little priority due to the economic reality most families must face.
Seeing the way people live across the border has inspired Vasquez to return to his beloved ejido to bring education to the forefront of the place he calls home.
“Your living conditions do not have to define the education you’re able to get,” Vasquez stated. “During the pandemic, I became really depressed and started missing a lot of school at Southwest. That’s how I got sent to the ICOE academy.” Vasquez said he was able to work through his challenges and get back on his feet with the help of his therapist.
Much like many recipients this evening, Calexico High School’s Mia Castro, 17, also shared her experiences of being in a migrant family. Castro is interested in human biology and education, and will officially be studying at UCSD in the fall. She is a 2020 alumni of the Academic Connections Scholarship, so this year is especially meaningful to her as the residential program was cancelled due to COVID the first time around.
Castro said her experience of the online program in the past was extremely positive, noting that exposure to different cultures was something that stuck with her the most.
When asked who inspired her to perform at such a high level academically, she named her parents without hesitation.
“I see them coming home from work all sweaty, all muddy, all tired, and still having to make us dinner,” Castro said, tears welling up in her eyes. “Looking back on my parents’ story, I can’t give up knowing how hard they worked to get me here.”
Castro, like Vasquez, said she too would like to use her education to improve the community she calls home. For her, that means returning to the Imperial Valley.
“I want to build a hospital here for field workers because they really need medical care,” the 17-year-old said.
Castro said she feels called to give back to fieldworkers because she knows firsthand that they are often treated unfairly.
“I would like to give them the health (care) that they deserve without having to fight for it,” she said.
For Vasquez, Castro, and many other scholarship recipients at the ICOE event, it seems their dreams are one step closer to becoming a reality thanks to the support of ICOE staff, educators, parents, and for some, the generations of fieldworkers that laid the foundation for them to build on.
When things get too stressful at school and she’s feeling discouraged, Castro says she reminds herself of why she’s doing what she does.
“As my father always reminds me, ‘El palo es mas dificil que levanto un lapis’,” she said of her father’s saying, which translated in English means, roughly, “A stick is harder to raise than a pencil.”
