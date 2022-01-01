Another year is in the books, and before we close the book entirely, here is a look back at some of the top stories this newspaper covered in 2021.
#1 Accident kills 13 smuggled migrants near Holtville
Two SUVs loaded with undocumented migrants passed through a breach in the U.S.-Mexico border fence on March 2 and found their way into Imperial County. A red Chevy Suburban, which reportedly was carrying 19 persons, counting the driver, was found on fire near State Route 115 and Interstate 8. Its occupants were found hiding in the brush nearby.
Another other 25, crammed into a 1997 Ford Expedition, were broadsided by a northbound semi on SR-115 after their vehicle entered from the west on Norrish Road. Twelve occupants of the Expedition, including the driver, died at the scene; another died at El Centro Regional Medical Center.
The tragedy put Imperial Valley in the national spotlight again for a time. On March 30, a 47-year-old Mexicali man was charged in federal court with organizing the smuggling operation that led to the tragedy. Jose Cruz Noguez was charged with conspiracy to bring aliens to the United States outside a port of entry causing serious bodily injury/placing a life in jeopardy and bringing in aliens without presentation for financial gain.
#2 COVID turns a corner
An argument could be made that COVID-19 was again the top local story for 2021. Certainly, it was again the most covered topic of the year, but unlike 2020, when the disease was new, mysterious and especially deadly, by spring 2021, treatment options, including vaccines, eventually became widely available; death rates and hospitalizations declined, and schools, businesses and even public events began to return with some semblance of normalcy.
By year’s end, even with the emergence of new COVID variants, particularly delta and omicron, and a surge in cases, COVID fatigue had become palpable, and tensions mounted over how far state and local government should be able to go in protecting public health.
Prior heroes of the pandemic — public health officials — became commonly vilified in public meetings, and nowhere did the debate become more emotional and intense than over the issues of mask mandates and vaccines.
These debates promise to continue in 2022.
#3 Young deputy dies on duty
After going several years without any line-of-duty law enforcement deaths, the Valley experienced three in fairly short succession starting with the death of El Cento Police Officer Efren Coronel on June 3, 2020. That was followed with the March 15, 2021, death of El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos, who was struck and killed by a vehicle while assisting a motorist near Salton City.
Then came the death of Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Redondo on June 26. Redondo, who was responding to a call, was traveling west on Aten, east of Forrester, when his patrol vehicle collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a fuel trailer southbound on Forrester. Both vehicles ended up a nearby field. Six farmworkers were injured in the Silverado. Redondo died at the scene. He was 25 and had been on the job less than a year.
The public’s grief over the deputy’s death largely overshadowed the injuries to the victims and questions whether the accident could have been avoided. By July, the city of Imperial renamed Sky Ranch Park in Redondo’s memory.
#4 IVC grad nominated to federal bench
Imperial Valley native and Imperial Valley College graduate Ruth Bermudez Montenegro on Nov. 3 was nominated by President Joe Biden for a judgeship on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California in San Diego.
If confirmed she would be the second Latina among 61 U.S. District Court judges in the state, a White House press release stated. Montenegro has a long and distinguished legal career, including serving as a magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court branch in El Centro since 2018.
#5 Brawley Christmas Eve murder-suicide
A Brawley mother of three was apparently shot to death by the father of her children in a Christmas Eve murder-suicide.
The bodies of Jajaira Marie Solano and Jose B. Cervantes were found in a Brawley residence in the 700 block of Adler Street after a neighbor reported an on-going dispute between them. Brawley Police suspect Cervantes, 25, shot Solano, 23, before turning the gun on himself. The couple had three young children.
The case remained under investigation as of Dec. 31.
#6 Trailer fire in Desert Shores kills three in family
A father and his two juvenile children were killed in a Nov. 26 trailer fire in Desert Shores that also damaged or destroyed nine other dwellings, leaving several families homeless.
The deceased were identified as Pedro Dominguez, 33, his son, Joseph, 9, and daughter, Viridiana, 14. All suffered from “severe thermal burns,” the Sheriff’s Office reported.
A county Fire Department report released Dec. 29 listed the cause as undetermined due to the severe damage to the trailer.
#7 Hotel problems define El Centro homeless problem
Following the fire that destroyed the Mayan Hotel in February, El Centro officials ordered the Roberta Hotel closed in November due to code violations. The Mayan had been ordered closed for similar reasons in 2018.
Both dwellings were once options for those seeking low-end affordable housing and their fates demonstrated the difficulties those with limited incomes face in seeking housing, former Roberta residents said in interviews.
Those residents said they feared becoming homeless, despite temporary housing assistance from the county, and the number of homeless seen on El Centro streets made it clear that is a very real fear.
#8 Calexico port reopens
After fighting for much of the year to get the operation hours expanded at the Calexico east port of entry, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors prevailed when the Department of Homeland Security agreed to do so in November.
In letters to federal officials, the county argued the reduced port hours put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic created irksome—and potentially dangerous—congestion around the alternative west port in downtown Calexico.
The federal government also lifted the nonessential travel ban, which allowed snowbirds to return from Canada. Non-essential land travel into the U.S. from Mexico and Canada had been shuttered for 19 months, also due to the pandemic.
#9 IID meetings become more theatric
Imperial Irrigation District ended 2020 with newly elected board members JB Hamby and Javier Gonzalez being administered their oath of office in a ceremony on the Superior Courthouse steps while the rest of the board held reorganization ceremony of its own at the district’s headquarters in Imperial.
Days later Division 2’s Hamby successfully maneuvered to have Division 1’s Alex Cardenas passed over for the president’s seat in favor of Division 3’s James Hanks.
It turns out the fun was only beginning as over the course of 2021, IID board relationships have been characteristically snarky and interspersed with drama — typically involving Hamby and Division 5’s Norma Sierra Galindo.
In between the in-fighting, the board periodically addressed matters that concerned the running of a public utility.
#10 After 50 years Imperial Avenue interchange finally complete
Though about 50 years in the making, the new Imperial Avenue-Interstate 8 interchange in El Centro was christened Dec. 21 and opened later that day, weeks ahead of schedule.
The $44 million project reconfigured the on and off ramps, replaced the bridge and will allow El Centro to extend Imperial Avenue south of the interstate. That extension was the original goal when the interstate opened in the early 1970s, but pushback from downtown merchants who feared competition from a potential new business district stalled and eventually killed the idea.
But the effort gained traction in recent years and with local and state cooperation it gained new life. Construction began in July 2020. In November the westbound ramps reopened and Caltrans said the new bridge and the eastbound ramps would open sometime in January, but that target was beat by several weeks.
