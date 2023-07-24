Miracles and Dreams Foundation donates over $250,000 to improve HESD athletic field

HEBER – The Miracles and Dreams Foundation has teamed up with the McGuire Brothers and AVAGROW to make a significant contribution to Heber Elementary School, a remarkable organization dedicated to inspiring hope and overall well-being among local youth and communities.
According to a press release from the Heber Elementary School District, the groups’ “generous donation, valued at over $250,000, will bring about a remarkable transformation by revamping the school’s athletic field, providing the students with a greener and healthier playing surface.”
“The impact of this charitable gesture on Heber Elementary School, which serves an under-resourced student population, cannot be overstated,” the release states. “Not only will the new and improved athletic field enhance the school’s sports programs, but it will also serve as a source of inspiration and hope for the students, empowering them to pursue their dreams and strive for success,” it reads.
“The Heber Elementary School Athletic Field, spanning three acres, holds great importance as a crucial space for school athletics and is the primary practice field for several local soccer and baseball teams,” the release reads. With the support of AVAGROW, a Riverside-based company specializing in environmental sustainability and water conservation, “the field’s transformation will take place over the next three weeks, ensuring the new grass is ready for us in September,” it reads.
Through AVAGROW’s eco-friendly products, this initiative promises lush, green grass that not only benefits the community but also contributes to environmental sustainability. The McGuire Brothers’ commitment to setting an example for future generations with this eco-friendly approach leaves a lasting impact on both the community and the environment.
Tony Sandoval, an HESD school board member, expressed deep gratitude to the Miracles and Dreams Foundation and the McGuire Brothers for recognizing the importance of this project in Heber. He emphasized that this contribution would ensure that Heber students have safe and engaging spaces to play. HESD Superintendent Juan Cruz praised the Miracles and Dreams Foundation, the McGuire Brothers, and AVAGROW for their generous support and contributions to the school community, “affectionately referring to them as the ‘Heber Godparents,’” the release reads.
“The commencement of the field improvement project on Monday, July 24, will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Heber Elementary School,” Cruz wrote in the press release. “…. This collective effort is a testament to the power of community-based partnerships in transforming the landscape of possibilities in the future.”
“Access to sports and outdoor recreational spaces empowers and engages our students with increased opportunities to thrive,” Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) said in the HESD release. “We were grateful to help connect Heber Elementary School District to these vital resources and hope that these field improvements enhance health and bring great joy to the community.”
