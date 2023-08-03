SANTA CLARA – The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile from the City of Saratoga.
According to a press release from Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, Katherine Schneider was last seen leaving her residence on Saturday, July 5, 2023 driving a white 2019 Honda Accord (CA License Plate #8KLK251) with tinted windows. Katherine is described as a 17–year-old white female juvenile, with straight blonde mid-back-length hair, and blue eyes. Katherine is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches in height and weighs approximately 115 pounds.
“Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500,” the release reads. “Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at phone number (408) 808-4431, or email: PIO@shf.sccgov.org,” it reads.
