TWENTYNINE PALMS – The National Park Service is conducting a missing person search in Joshua Tree National Park.
Trammell Evans, 25, was last seen when he was dropped off at the Black Rock Campground on April 30, 2023, and he is believed to be traveling alone. The park initiated a search and rescue on Friday, May 5 for Evans after he was reported as overdue from his trip. Evans is an avid hiker.
He is described as a white male, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, with brown eyes, brown/red hair, and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a silver/light gray sun hoodie, black puffy vest, blue shorts, blue shoes, black backpack, and a dark green beanie.
A missing person investigation and search and rescue are ongoing; no further information is available at this time.
Park rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Trammell Evans to please contact (909) 383-5652.
