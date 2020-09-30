Molina presents $75,000 to Calexico Neighborhood House

FROM LEFT: Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella; Molina Healthcare Associate Vice President of Community Engagement Ruthy Argumedo; Calexico Neighborhood House Executive Director Cynthia Alba, and CNH board President Bertha Fletes-Karnes are shown here during a check presentation on Sept. 18 at the CNH House Hall in Calexico.
Molina’s $75,000 donation will be used for CNH’s new street outreach services initiative. The initiative will focus on connecting locals experiencing homelessness with mental health services, shelter, housing, food and other necessities.
PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.