EL CENTRO – The various clinical and medical trials in which El Centro Regional Medical Center has been participating are in jeopardy of not being able to continue.
ECRMC CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward earlier this month explained the importance of continued funding for the clinical trials during a virtual presentation to senators and other lawmakers at a joint hearing held in the California Senate chamber.
So far, the state has been funding the clinical trials and test medications at ECRMC, but Edward said this could stop as early as Aug. 1. He added no exact date has yet to be given when the funding will stop, but he thinks it could be soon.
For the trials to continue, Edward asked lawmakers for $500,000, saying a trial for even one person could easily exceed $20,000.
Edward said the hospital has 26 clinical trials and medication patients in progress. The results could prove to be beneficial for the entire nation, but running the tests is not cheap.
For example, there is an ECRMC patient who received seven vials of medication for one treatment at a cost of about $22,500, he said.
He said there is another patient in a different clinical trial that cost $30,000 for each individualized test.
Edward, who attended the meeting virtually because of COVID-19, was joined by Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District CEO Larry Lewis, who also talked about challenges the hospital in Brawley is facing.
Edward said his hospital is trying at least seven different medications along with clinical trials for 26 patients.
“Nothing is cheap,” he said. “When I shout, I get more money.”
Edward said the trials and medication might seem expensive, but the potential benefit of having a new treatment outweighs the cost.
“It will help many people besides us,” he said.
He said his board knows the importance of these experimental trials and has asked him to reach out to state officials to get the funding.
Besides the Senate, Edward said he has met with Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Diane Feinstein.
The informational joint hearing in Sacramento focused on public health, impacts on non-profits, and the efforts and needs of local governments along the border during the pandemic.
