MS-13 gang member arrested attempting illegal entry into U.S.

CALEXICO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a documented “Mara Salvatrucha” gang member Sunday evening.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release, at approximately 6:43 p.m. on March 19, agents encountered two individuals attempting to make an illegal entry into the United States just east of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents determined that these individuals did not have the proper documentation to be present in the U.S. legally. Per the release, both were placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be processed.
Record checks revealed that one of the individuals, a 26-year-old male, is a documented member of the “MS-13” street gang, a transnational organized crime group, the release reads. This individual has prior immigration violations and was previously ordered to be removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge on April 22, 2016. His prior order of removal will be reinstated. Both undocumented individuals will be processed for removal, the release states.
“The El Centro Sector Agents make life rough on felonious gang members who want to make our country their home,” El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino said in the release. “We’ll do our utmost for the taxpayer to ensure such predators are kept from harming American citizens as is so often the case.”
