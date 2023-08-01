IMPERIAL COUNTY - On Wednesday, July 26, the Imperial Irrigation District (IID), Imperial County Air Pollution Control (ICAPCD), Brawley Police Department (BPD), Brawley Parks & Recreation (BPR), Brawley Public Works (BPW), and the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) assisted the Brawley Fire Department (BFD) to design a live vegetation fire drill.
According to a press release from BFD, the drill consisted of utilizing an area of under five acres of vegetation, divided into three divisions, to replicate a multi-agency response to manage and mitigate a river bottom fire. The location was just north of Pat Williams Park, on the west of the City of Brawley.
Agencies involved in this drill were the Brawley Fire Department, El Centro Fire Department (ECFD), Holtville Fire Department (HFD), Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD), American Medical Response Ambulance Service (AMR), and the American Red Cross.
"The purpose of this drill was to test the multi-agency response to manage and mitigate a river bottom fire," the release reads. "The drill was successful in achieving its objectives," it reads.
