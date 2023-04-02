EL CENTRO – Sure Helpline Center Executive Director Margaret Sauza says “Let Justice Be Served” as murder suspect Antonio Campos arrived in Imperial County Jail on charges relating to the murder of Sure Helpline Center employee Rose Jaime Campos.
On Friday, March 31, members from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Investigations Division and Correctional Transportation Unit extradited 41-year-old Antonio Campos from Grand Junction, Colorado and booked him into the Imperial County Jail, according to a press release issued by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office on April 1.
The press release read that the warrant was issued after a formal complaint was filed by the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office for the murder of 43-year-old Rose Campos, prompting Sauza to issue a statement via text later that afternoon.
“I want to thank the Imperial County Sheriff Fred Miramontes, for (ICSO’s) investigation, and I want to thank our new District Attorney George Marquez and staff for a job well done,” Sauza said.
Sauza explained in her statement that she dreaded the idea that not only the former District Attorney would take years to prosecute as, she said, the former DA did with the Ann Marie Zimmerman’s case – Zimmerman having been murdered in 2017 with sentencing not occurring till 2022.
The press release reads that Antonio Campos had been arrested for a no-bail arrest warrant and was awaiting extradition back to the Imperial Valley since February 22, 2023. Campos will be held at the Imperial County Jail while he awaits further court proceedings.
The press released explained that on October 20, 2021, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on the 3100 block of McConnell Road, in the County area east of Imperial in response to a requested welfare check of a female adult, who had missed work and was not answering her phone.
Rose Jaime Campos was located at the residence and was found to be deceased, according to the press release. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death was conducted, and her death was determined to be a homicide.
The press release also specified that the U.S Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office collaborated in assistance for the locating, apprehending and extraditing Antonio Campos.
“We miss Rose,” Sauza, her former supervisor at Sure Helpline, said. “We at Sure Helpline are still grieving for the loss of our friend and work employee,” she said.
Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Imperial County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (442) 265-2021.
