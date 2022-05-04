EL CENTRO – While not everyone embraces the idea of divine intervention, most would agree there is power in unified purpose.
On Thursday, persons of faith throughout the Imperial Valley will be joined in such purpose in observance of the National Day of Prayer.
“It’s an opportunity to unify our churches in praying for our country,” said Jeff Lyon, chairman of the Imperial County National Day of Prayer Task Force. “It allows us to put more voices together.”
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
The task force’s theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer is “Exalt the Lord who has established us.” The theme is taken from the Bible verses found in Colossians 2:6-7: “As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, rooted and built up in Him and established in the faith, as you have been taught, abounding in it with thanksgiving.”
Several in-person observances of the 2022 National Day of Prayer will be held throughout the Valley on Thursday. The one organized by the task force will be in English and held at 6 p.m. at Victory Outreach Church, 625 State St., El Centro. The service will be led by Pastor David Ascensio and will include representatives of several local churches leading prayers focused on specific areas of concern for the nation. The event will be broadcast on KGBA FM 100.1 and livestreamed on the station’s Facebook site.
There also will be two bilingual events, one at the Holt Park Gazebo in Holtville led by Pastor Richard Moore and another at Calipatria Community Church led by Pastor Mike Hurtado at 180 W. Church St., Calipatria, both at 6:30 p.m.
A Spanish service led by Pastor Arturo Herrera and other local ministers will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Rey de Reyes Church, 1012 Kloke Ave., Calexico.
Finally, Imperial County youth are invited to attend “The Prayer Experience” sponsored by Youth for Christ. That event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 1923 Austin Road, El Centro. It will also be livestreamed on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. See the Youth for Christ Facebook page for additional information.
For more information, visit the Imperial County National Day of Prayer Task Force Facebook page or the national website at http://nationaldayofprayer.org/
