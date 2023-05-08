EL CENTRO – Soulful saxophone, raised hands in praise and passionate, peaceful, prayer-packed preaching marked the local version of the newly renewed National Day of Prayer here at Bucklin Park on Thursday, May 4.
The National Day of Prayer in the U.S. was first proclaimed by President Harry S. Truman to be observe don July 4, 1952, with the observance being moved to the first Thursday in May by President Ronald Reagan on May 5, 1988, according to nationaldaycalendar.com and nationaldayofprayer.org. President Joseph Biden continued the tradition by proclaiming May 4, 2023 as a National Day of Prayer, according to WhiteHouse.gov.
Locally, the location of the observance has moved throughout the years from the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest to Christ Community Church in El Centro, to Thursday’s public showing of dozens upon dozens of local faithful near the Veterans Memorial Wall in the central section of Bucklin Park.
While the nationaldayofprayer.org had its own 2023 theme, local event coordinator Timothy Lozano said the event done in El Centro – sponsored by local Christian radio station KGBA FM 100.1 and AM 1300 – had its own more rural theme of “Cry Out,” or “Un Clamor” in Spanish, the message being for the faithful to cry out to God in prayer, Lozano said.
“The main focus of the event (was) praying for a spiritual awakening,” Lozano said in an interview before the event. “People will be a bit more sensitive to the different needs that we experience as persons, families, a community, the state and the nation.”
“For example, parents needing to be closer to their kids who might struggle with suicidal thoughts, the fentanyl problem we're having nationwide ... there's just so many issues,” Lozano said.
"When a nation moves away from the Word of God and from God the boundaries of morality fall, and then there's confusion, uncertainty and just a lot of 'norteado' we call in Spanish, where you don't have a strong sense of which is the direction forward, and that's what I think is happening in our country right now,” he said.
Lozano said the event, conducted in both English and Spanish, was for the faithful to gather together in public prayer to “Cry Out” to God for healing, unity, and at the same time look inside themselves to ask God for help in correcting what needs help in each person individually.
The three major points the bevy of local Christian pastors from the Imperial and Mexicali valleys focused on in their shared scripture readings, preaching and prayers were on: Looking inward to our lives, Looking outward to God, and Looking outward to others, “so Looking In, Looking Up, and Looking Out,” Lozano said.
“We're not going to do this as 'pastor from this church or that church,' it’s to start a movement of unity in Christ,” Lozano said. “If you want to start a movement of spiritual awakening prayer you have to unity and a common goal, so I'm asking the churches to lay down their banners and church signs and uplift the banner of Jesus Christ as believers, to lift up God’s banner over us of His love.”
For this reason, pastors were in attendance from churches in El Centro, Calexico, Imperial, Brawley, Mexicali and surrounding areas, with many of their congregants in attendance to support their pastors and join in prayer and praise.
“Basically it’s to unite us in prayer to establish a Christian way of living, in government and forming that culture of God’s Kingdom through prayer,” Armando Yepez, a young pastor of El Casa de Dios church in Mexicali, said in Spanish.
“We want to bring back the principles of the Kingdom, where we can open a door to eternity and salvation through prayer for humanity,” Yepez said. “We want God’s principles to come back.”
Yepez said he and those from his church have started a youth movement from Mexicali that is traveling north bit by bit, through Calexico and further north, bringing youth and young adults together in prayer.
“The world doesn't know Christ; we want to open those doors of prayer for them,” he said.
Yepez said he attended National Day of Prayer in El Centro because prayer is “not just for one country – we’re one Kingdom in God.”
“It doesn't matter what country you're from or what race you are, when it comes to the Kingdom it’s about adding people to it,” he said.
“I think this event is like a foundation that represents the Kingdom and people who are ambassadors of Christ in the world,” Yepez said. “It's a pleasure to be able to come here and lift up the culture of Christ.”
Yepez encouraged others to get involved in public prayer events and their respective churches.
“I hope this is the first of many of these types of events and that this culture of prayer keeps growing,” the young pastor said in Spanish.
“It creates unity in the body of Christ,” Imperial resident Javier Valenzuela said in a break between praise and worship songs.
“Prayer is powerful,” Valenzuela said. “It can move mountains,” he said.
