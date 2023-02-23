National FFA Foundation, AGCO and Jordan Implements award grant to Imperial FFA

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jordan Implements, together with AGCO Corporation, participated in the AGCO dealers’ FFA chapter grant program through the National FFA Foundation for an opportunity to recognize and support local FFA chapters.
According to an Imperial FFA press release, Imperial FFA is a recipient of a 2023 AGCO Chapter Financial Assistance Program grant. "These funds are to be used to support the chapter’s career development events, community outreach, conferences or conventions, and agricultural education needs," the release reads.
Through the chapter grant program, AGCO and its strong independent dealer network continue to support FFA at the local, state and national levels, the release states. In recognition of each AGCO dealer’s contribution, a local FFA chapter selected by the dealer received an $800 grant. In addition to the chapter award, the state FFA association received a $200 grant.
Eighty-five grants were awarded in February 2023, which will be used to support agricultural education needs, community service events, career development opportunities and various forms of chapter enrichment, including conferences and conventions, per release reads.
