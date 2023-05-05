Nearly 100 local high schoolers, alumni attend ‘Discover SDSU Imperial Valley'

Nearly 100 Imperial Valley high school and community college students and their parents attended San Diego State University (SDSU) Imperial Valley’s “Discover SDSU Imperial Valley” event on April 22.
The annual event serves as an opportunity to connect with faculty, tour the campus and learn about the university’s academic offerings and opportunities.
Discover SDSU Imperial Valley also provides the space for both admitted and prospective students to gain deeper insight into the university’s diverse degree programs, resources and expanded support services. Participating students had an opportunity to meet with faculty and alumni from the university’s nursing, criminal justice, psychology, liberal studies and public health programs.
“We had our degree workshop sessions full of students and parents eager to learn about our most demanded majors,” said Henry Villegas, dean of Student Affairs at SDSU Imperial Valley.
“We hope they learned that our campus community is full of resources and opportunities to help students successfully complete their degree,” he said.
In 2022, 60 students from different parts of Imperial Valley joined together to be part of SDSU Imperial Valley’s inaugural Discover event. Now, the university’s outreach goal is to extend its efforts to high school juniors, who are often beginning to navigate the higher education landscape.
“The growth of SDSU Imperial Valley is accelerating so much that it’s making a great impact on our region and state,” said Francisco Peraza, outreach and recruitment coordinator at SDSU Imperial Valley. “We’re going to see plenty of growth and job demand in each of the respective degrees we showcased.”
In May 2022, the university announced the creation of a new, accelerated pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) program. The SDSU Imperial Valley BSN program provides freshman entry students the opportunity to complete their BSN in three years and transfer eligible students in two years.
SDSU Imperial Valley offers 11 bachelor’s degrees and three master’s programs; student enrollment is more than 1,000, according to the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.