CALEXICO – Calexico city officials and chamber members gave a warm welcome to new business Quick Quack Car Wash at its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, May 30, where their kindness was matched in the form of a donation to local charity, the Brown Bag Coalition.
Brown Bag Coalition co-founder, Maribel Padilla, accepted the check on behalf of the nonprofit, which has been serving the Valley’s most vulnerable for nearly nine years.
The nonprofit, which caters to an oft forgotten niche within the homeless population, came about by way of a Facebook post in 2004 that picked up momentum in the community and “snowballed from there," Padilla said. What was supposed to be a five day emergency shelter during a severe chill around Christmas time has since resulted in almost a decade of giving back.
She said the original plan that year was to keep the emergency shelter open until food supplies ran out. “But it hasn’t run out since,” Padilla said with a smile.
According to Padilla, the Brown Bag Coalition focuses its efforts on serving a segment of the homeless population that would otherwise “fall through the cracks," including those who wouldn’t necessarily seek out shelters.
Quick Quack Car Wash Founder Travis Kimble said he was referred to the local nonprofit by one of the two partnering chambers of commerce.
The fundraising event, which was held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., was so successful that organizers decided to extend the time by an additional two hours.
“She was out there all day, waving a sign,” Kimble said of Padilla.
Padilla said she's looking forward to slowing down, however, and has her sights set on retirement in the near future. She says she’s already scoping out the next young person to take her place moving forward, and welcomes any newcomers to the cause.
Because the Brown Bag Coalition exclusively funds itself via individual and business donors in the community, Padilla says it makes a huge difference.
The partnership with Quick Quack Car Wash saw a successful $3,500 day, for which funds were matched by the squeaky clean company.
“This fundraiser has been wonderful because we really need the money to carry out our mission,” Padilla said.
Padilla said the funds will be added to the nonprofit's general fund and used to help them maintain and provide a full-service mobile shower for the homeless. Things like fuel for the trucks and trailers, as well as toiletries and fresh clothes, are amongst some of the things that will be needed, she said.
“We’re just glad to be able to do something small but meaningful,” Kimble said of the mutual investment.
Log In
