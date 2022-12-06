New DA: Marquez sounds off on making good on campaign promises

IMPERIAL COUNTY — With the Nov. 8 General Election final results set to be made final today, newly elected District Attorney George Marquez is ready to put his campaign promises into action.
District Attorney Elect George Marquez garnered 14,968 votes (53.31%) while Deputy DA Mario Vela gained 13,108 votes (46.69%), according to the Country Registrar of Voter’s final Nov. 30 unofficial results.
“I'm very happy with the results," Marquez said. “I think it’s just an indication of the strong campaign we put out. We had a great committee, we focused on getting our message out to the community ... it was fun to do, the campaign was intense, but at the end of the day I'm very happy I did it.”
Marquez talked about some of his priorities now that he will take the DA’s seat.
“The first thing I need to do is go in there, assess the office and see what's going on in certain cases, in particular the more serious cases, and have meetings with the staff and attorneys and tell them what my expectations are,” he said.
“Obviously one of the big things for me to do is have a good morale and give employees opportunities to flourish within the office,” Marquez said.
Marquez said he plans on meeting with the heads of the individual law enforcement agencies within Imperial County to “start that open line of communication to assert that strong relationship that’s needed to work well together and make sure we’re on the same page in trying to hold criminals accountable.”
“I think the long-term strategy is obviously to lower the crime rate and work with law enforcement in that regard,” he said. “… in particular we need to increase the trial-conviction rates, getting guilties on the most important charges, which will require training and assessing the cases better.”
“We have a lot of murder cases that need to be prosecuted, those are delicate cases and we need experience in there,” Marquez said. “We need to work a training program to make sure all the attorneys are up to speed with the latest trial techniques, latest rules of evidence, and criminal procedure so they can prosecute the more difficult cases.”
Marquez said he hopes to not only recruit law talent from surrounding areas near and far but wants to work on the retention rate of keeping new attorney hires for the DA’s office in Imperial County.
“The first thing I'm going to do is reach out to my association and alma mater, Western State, and see if I can get the ball rolling on that and bring some experienced attorneys in here,” he said. “It can be non ABA law schools … historically in the IC we've gotten some really good attorneys from non-ABA schools.”
“I'm not looking so much where they went to law school, I'm for people who are hungry to be good attorneys,” Marquez said, “who want good experience, who want trial experience, people who want to immerse themselves in the community and can appreciate what we have to offer here. I'm going to broaden the net, so to speak, and (do marketing) in every law school.”
“I know a lot of what makes attorneys tic, and they want opportunities for their careers to flourish, so that's what I want to focus on creating,” Marquez said, “those opportunities – in a fair and unbiased way – so those attorneys who work hard and earn it can move up.”
“I want to reach out to associations of all the schools, especially ones in San Diego,” he said.
Marquez also said he wants to “create liaison programs for certain segments of the community that feel like they’ve been ignored, especially those in the far reaches of the county like Salton City and Winterhaven, to make sure that they have an open line of communication.”
“In terms of my campaign, I can tell you it was a positive experience and I wouldn't take it back for anything in the world,” he said, thanking his Campaign Manager Margaret Sauza.
“I want to say thank you to the Imperial County community for having the confidence to put me in this position,” Marquez said. “I am going to put my heart and soul into this job because this is also my community where I grew up and am raising my family.”
“I look forward to hearing from people and their concerns,” he said.
