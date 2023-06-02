EL CENTRO – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of San Diego (CCDSD) celebrated the grand opening of its latest Day Center, formerly known as the “Homeless Day Center,” in El Centro on Wednesday, May 31, making it the first intermediary facility of its kind set to serve the local unhoused population in a unique way.
The Day Center promotes itself as a “safe, trauma-informed place” where unhoused members of the community can meet their “basic hygiene and nutritional needs,” organizers said. The new building features showers, laundry, and restroom facilities, and prides itself on providing three meals a day every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free of charge to the unhoused community of the Imperial Valley.
CCDSD’s operated community service believes in welcoming applicants from a diverse set of backgrounds “just as Mary and Joseph were welcomed in their time of need,” Roman Catholic Cardinal McElroy, the Bishop for the Diocese of San Diego, said during a speech at the Welcoming and Open House event.
Program Manager Pedro Ramirez said the Day Center staff focuses heavily on building relationships with the people they serve, placing the utmost priority on trust. Ramirez said that each visit starts with a sincere greeting and goes from there.
“We just get to know them, and that’s what builds trust,” he said.
Ramirez said after an intake interview, staff then work with applicants to get the services they need, be it food, new clothes, and oftentimes DMV vouchers. The intake process is a little less involved and stringent for the unhoused than that of a traditional homeless shelter, Day Center proponents said in previous interviews.
Ramirez said that the Day Center, which has had a bit of a soft open in recent months after a few setbacks from their original plan of opening by Thanksgiving last year, serves anywhere from 35-65 people a day. Current trends indicate higher numbers of applicants around the middle of the month, Ramirez said.
According to Ramirez, the facility operates with an emphasis on safety, and has delegated separate shower times for men and women. Women’s shower times are in the morning while men’s shower times are from in the afternoon.
Speakers at the grand opening ceremony applauded the Department of Social Services for funding the operation in large part.
“We hope that it stands as a true testament of our collective determination to create a society where homelessness is eradicated and where compassion has no bounds,” a representative from Social Services said.
Chris Huerta, an El Centro native who said he never thought he’d find himself homeless, said, “We’re blessed and we’re very grateful.”
Huerta became emotional while sharing his story.
“It’s been tough. I almost gave up many times,” he said.
Now, Huerta said he looks forward to having a cool place to escape the deadly heat this summer, and hopes to interact with Day Center staff who, he said, have been nothing but kind and friendly.
“I don’t take nothing for granted,” Huerta said, speaking on behalf of the unhouse community. “We just hope the good work here continues.”
“It’s a beautiful thing,” he said.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
