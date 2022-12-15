EL CENTRO — Martin Coyne, owner of Coyne Powersports, won a battle against his neighbors at Forrester Road and Ross Road after convincing the Imperial County Board of Supervisors to change the zoning so he could build four homes in the area.
The public hearing discussing whether Coyne could develop a 14-acre property at the corner of Ross Road and Forrester Road – an area located between El Centro and Seeley – into 4 parcels with county homes lasted nearly an hour on during a County Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, December 13, as the property’s neighbor protested the development.
While the five residents against the homes gave many reasons for their protests, including but not limited to impacts on farming, traffic, and Naval Air Facility El Centro, the residents in the area gave one united reason: They were promised when they bought their homes in the 1980s that they would be the only houses there.
“We purchased homes in the county because we wanted to live in the county,” said Bob Candland, who resides in that area.
The plots of land were zoned as prime agricultural land, with land lots being divided parcels that are divided into no less than 15 acres, according to both county records and the residents in the area.
Coyne’s request was to amend those ordinances, instead allowing him to divide his property into 2.5-acre parcels, which is roughly equivalent to the size of existing housing lots in the area.
While the protesters spoke very passionately about their reasoning for not wanting the development of the four houses, Coyne included documentation from NAF El Centro, the Imperial County Public Works Department, and one of the neighboring farmers, Joe Heger.
In his letter, Heger explicitly says he has no issues with the new development, and in fact has found that farming near the existing residents has caused no problems for him in the years he’s been farming.
After outlining his argument as to why the development should take place, Coyne went on to explain that even if this project is denied, he will find another project to develop and he has no intention of it being a farm.
“I am not a farmer, I am a developer, and this is my land, so I am going to develop it," Coyne said. "… I purchased this land as an investment. It is never going to go back to being farmland."
The Board of Supervisors had very little to discuss when it came time for them to question both the protestors and Coyne.
Only District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley spoke, asking the protestors about the fairness of them being able to have their own home in the county, but denying the opportunity to others.
“I understand the desire to live out in the county – I enjoy it myself – but it seems to me that (the protestors) want to be able to do so without allowing anyone else too,” Kelley said.
With that, the Board of Supervisors passed the change in ordinances to allow for the development of these parcels 4-0, with District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley not being present for the vote.
“Thank you for your approval,” Coyne said.
