EL CENTRO – A new specialty health clinic comes to the Imperial Valley in the The Institutes of Health Multi-Specialty Clinic, located on Merrill Center Drive in El Centro, where a ribbon cutting ceremony was celebrated on Thursday, May 11.
The opening of the facility marks a momentous step towards providing local, accessible health care to those in the labor force and on the frontlines suffering with specialty and chronic conditions, staff said during interviews. The new local clinic will be offering exclusive and progressive treatments for worker’s compensation cases for things like brain injury, chronic pain, PTSD, drug addiction, and more.
The Multi-Specialty Clinic features modern technology and design elements, an abundance of live greenery, and other elements that make the facility stand out among other health facilities in the Imperial Valley, according to the staff. There are several exam rooms, some therapy rooms for specialty classes such as yoga and breathing, and a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances for educational purposes.
“We want to make it feel homey,” Office Manager Adrienne Duarte said.
Attendees could be seen sitting and relaxing comfortably in the therapy rooms while others mingled in the halls. One community member said she was compelled to sit down as soon as the slightly dim lighting drew her inside.
Institutes of Health staff said they are especially proud of their staff, and features nurses and clinicians like Dr. Vianney Luis-Quero. Luis-Quero is a psychologist from the Oaxaca, Mexico and has been with Institutes of Health for about four years.
Dr. Luis-Quero said what drew her to the Imperial Valley was seeing the significant lack of providers available to Spanish-speaking patients, adding that when the opportunity in El Centro came her way she jumped at the chance to be a part of the solution.
“I think, generally speaking, the stressors in our lives are constant and sometimes we don’t know how to cope with them,” Luis-Quero said, making a connection to the rise in mental illness and drug abuse. “Psychology is a beautiful way to help people cope and provides strategies that we can apply at any point in their lives.”
The psychologist spoke on the large correctional facilities housed here in Imperial County, and spoke on the stigma that prevents so many from accessing the care they need.
“When you provide these workers with the tools to recognize what they are going through, navigate finding a solution, and heal, that is something that can not only change their lives, but also allow people to be more present in their lives, at their jobs, and with their families,” she said.
Luis-Quero said feels a special connection to farmworker patients in particular. “I’m Latina, and these are my people,” she said.
Patient-centered, quality care is at the heart of what the 185 person team at the clinic aims to achieve. CEO and President Tomer Anbar is no doubt the reason for the precedent.
“We heal epidemics,” Anbar said. “The biggest epidemics in the country are chronic pain, brain injury, and PTSD. It’s an epidemic. You have to be in the place. You have to be embedded.”
Anbar believes that Imperial County is worth investing in because of the inherent potential for progress and innovation in a bi-national economy. He said he is proud to operate from a place of integrity and respect, adding that one of the reasons he’s so connected to the Valley is the nature of its people.
“People are so grateful here,” Anbar said.
“The labor force is robust and needs critical attention,” he said. “We don’t subscribe to the fact that you have to learn to live with your disability. That’s nonsense,” Anbar said.
