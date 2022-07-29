CALIPATRIA – Calipatria’s new high school principal introduced himself to council members Tuesday evening during the council meeting in Calipatria.
Francisco Diaz said the position means so much to him as he shared a little about himself. “I actually came from a small community such as Calipatria,” the principal said.
Diaz said the community he grew up in was strong in agriculture where he joined the Future Farmers of America program. He said the program was a “savior” for him because many of his friends were “probably not the best students.”
“A lot of them ended up in prison, some of them have actually passed on due to some of the behaviors they continued with,” Diaz said.
The new principal plans to continue advocating for the FFA program as well as supporting athletics.
“One of my favorite sports I coached is basketball, so even in my off time I like to watch games,” Diaz said.
The principal said he wants to show the students “good character” by being a role model himself as he becomes part of the community.
“I will do everything I can to make sure and ensure that our students are there,” Diaz said. “Especially when it comes to being ready for life.”
Mayor Pro Tem Maria Nava-Froelich welcomed the new principal to the community and the Hornet family. “We look forward to working with you here in the community,” she said.
During the session for public comments, local resident Frank Perez raised his concern to the council about hunting occurring near the 200 block in the city.
“As long as I can remember we’ve had many instances of hunters who hunt very closely and whose pellets fall directly on the houses,” he said.
Perez said he wants to see the city adopt an ordinance to deter hunters from hunting in that area.
City Attorney Bill Smerdon stated the police chief has problems there every year with hunters and that it is “100 percent illegal” to hunt within city limits. Smerdon said he would talk with chief Mara to see if a solution could be found.
“One of the big problems right there is the homes are so close to the county,” he said.
As the meeting continued, community members cheered when it was announced that Resolution 22-37 failed to receive the support needed to pass. The resolution would have brought a Utility Users Tax before the people to be voted on during the November elections.
In other business, Rosa Ramirez, finance officer for the city, asked the council to approve a request to secure funding through the Community Orientated Policing Service for officers’ salaries. A little more than $185 thousand is available for the fiscal years of 2020 through 2022. The city has a population of 7,904 persons, of which 4,164 are incarcerated in Calipatria State Prisoning, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau 2010 count.
Following that request, the council accepted a letter of resignation from Ramirez and thanked her for her service. Ramirez said she has been honored to serve the city gave her best efforts to help Calipatria move forward. Her resignation is effective August 5, 2022.
The next meeting of the Council is scheduled for August 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.