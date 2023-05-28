CALEXICO – Residents of Calexico and those in the vicinity of the infamously polluted New River subject to adverse health effects will finally see environmental justice enacted in a real and tangible way as state, city, and binational collaborators of the New River Improvement Project broke ground on Friday, May 26 in Calexico, a few hundred feet from the U.S.-Mexico border.
The integral waterway, which begins in Baja California and winds its way north through Calexico towards the Salton Sea, is widely known to environmental advocates and officials as being one of the most severely polluted waterways in the United States.
According to records, the toxic water carried along the prehistoric channel is often tainted with dangerous levels of agricultural runoff, sewage, and industrial wastewater. Traces of heavy metals, pesticides, and various diseases are also known to be present in the waters, violating United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards.
In a press release regarding renovations, the EPA stated that the New River Improvement Project has required $48 million in investments from the state of California over the course of its encumbered execution. Key renovations will include construction of trash screens, bypasses, and a pump-back system. The project has been faced with numerous challenges over what some say has taken nearly 50 years to come to fruition.
Although progress has been painfully slow for the residents who deal with the daily ramifications, there has been no shortage of collaborators hard at work behind the scenes on their behalf.
Elected officials present and participating in the ceremony included Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña, Mexicali Mayor Norma A. Bustamante, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, Secretary of the California EPA Yana Garcia, Imperial Irrigation District Board President Alex Cardenas, Comite Civico del Valle Executive Director Luis Olmedo, representatives from the Manzanita Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, and others.
“This is reflective of tireless years of leadership,” Secretary Yana Garcia said.
Yana Garcia stated that the area is amongst the 100th percentile for impaired water bodies, meaning that cumulative health and environmental burdens are such that the waterway warrants the highest priority.
“We have to be able to steward these precious and irreplaceable resources as carefully as we possibly can for generations to come,” she said.
Collaborators credited Governor Gavin Newsom for having had the resolve to see the project through, as well as the hands that truly made it happen.
“It’s one thing to start a project, but it’s another thing to finish the project,” IID Board President Alex Cardenas said of the arduous journey.
Cardenas said the strategic plan for the New River Improvement Project actually started in 2009, and was able to secure long-term funding in 2017, but has faced logistical challenges that have slowed progress significantly.
Cardenas expressed immense gratitude towards the Calexico City Council and its City Manager Esperanza Colio, taking a moment to acknowledge the “lives that were lost” over the course of the cause and as a result of toxic environmental impacts. He noted that the project’s former collaborators have been just as integral to the foreseeable completion as have the current ones, and believes that it is about time those involved make good on their commitment to the communities they serve, on both sides of the border.
“It is now time to execute those agreements," Cardenas said. "Let’s not only start with this project, let’s start with many more."
"Congratulations to the City of Calexico for everything that you guys have done," Cardenas said. "Thank you for your patience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.