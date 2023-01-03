BRAWLEY – For one Calexico family, the phrase “New Year, New Day, New Life,” took on a whole new meaning as they brought their third child, Donavan, into the world just 34 minutes into the new year.
Donovan was born on January 1, 2023, at exactly 12:34 a.m. at Pioneers Memorial Hospital (PMH) to mother Ashey Mungara and father Philippe Camacho, said Mungara and Camacho in a New Year's Day interview, translated from Spanish by PMH Quality Resources Director Carol Bojorquez.
Baby Donavan is the first baby born in 2023 since the merging of PMH and El Centro Regional Medical Center's Labor and Delivery, Obstetrics, and Pediatric Services.
Donavan was 20 inches long and weighed seven pounds and six ounces at his birth, hospital staff said.
Both said Mungara and Camacho said they were mostly excited to bring their new baby home to introduce him to his older siblings, 10-year-old Dante and 4-year-old Dylan.
“They used to come and put their hands on (Mungara’s) tummy to feel the baby kick,” Camacho said.
To celebrate the first baby being born in 2023, Mungara and Camacho received more than $1,400 in donations help get them started. These donations came in the form of essentials needed for to take home a new baby, including diapers, a video baby monitoring system, a playpen, a bouncer, an air purifier, baby bathing supplies, clothes, blankets, and more.
In an interview with PMH Nursing Service Coordinator Marselle Cooke, Cooke explained that the donations were given by two groups, donors outside the hospital and the hospital itself.
Mungara was very moved by the donations, beginning to cry tears of joy when asked how she felt receiving the donations.
“I am feeling a lot of emotions … it felt good to receive the donations,” Mungara said before crying with joy.
Both groups donated approximately $700 each, with Cooke saying that the hospital’s donations were raised by the staff and administrators. Cooke made a point to thank those outside the hospital who donated the items for baby Donavan and his family.
"I really want to thank Dr. (James) Creek, Millie Mary Miller, Katy Santillan, the little store MadewithnaunasLove Baby Boutique, and our Pioneers Auxiliary Women,” Cooke said.
