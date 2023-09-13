IMPERIAL VALLEY – We're partnering with the local United States Postal Service to provide delivery of the Imperial Valley Press at the same time as your mail service.
The Imperial Valley Press is committed to continue being a vital part of the community by bringing local reporting to our subscribers who support local journalism. The Imperial Valley Press is also committed to the sustainable future of local news, providing the news, sports, events and information readers value most and is adapting to a competitive digital world, continuing to strive to provide coverage across multiple platforms. The newspaper recognizes the value our subscribers place on our print editions and is doing everything to ensure consistent delivery. With that said, the Imperial Valley Press will transition to a mail delivery effective with the Tuesday, October 3 edition.
As the United States Postal Service does not deliver on Sundays, the Imperial Valley Press will have its weekend edition delivered on Saturdays. All print subscribers receive full access to our website ivpressonline.com as well as the electronic replica edition (e-Edition).
Those who may have any questions about this change, need assistance accessing the e-Edition, or would like to confirm we have the correct mailing address on file can contact our Customer Service at (760) 337-3456.
