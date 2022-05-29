NILAND — Buildings at the Niland Chamber of Commerce was packed with people who attended a Memorial Day celebration on Saturday.
The event started off a little rocky due to high winds, but Brittany Saiza, president of the chamber board, said the turnout was amazing.
“When I looked up, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, now we need to set up more tables and chairs because there were so many people,” she said.
Grace Smith Elementary School cheerleaders, along with the Hornets High School Drumline provided entertainment while dozens of venders from throughout Imperial County offered food, drinks and hand-made crafts.
Husband and wife team Ariel and April Ochoa, owners of Blue Smoke BBQ, said they'd like to see more events like this for the town.
“When my dad was here, he would talk about Niland, how Niland was back in the ’70s,” Ariel said.
He explained how the town has “died” and hopes the chamber can help turn things around for business.
“People are happy they came out,” he added. “The community got together.”
April Ochoa said she believes the economy affected the once-thriving town’s Tomato Festival, but added the chamber is helping create partnerships for local businesses.
“This helps us contribute to the economy in our own community,” she said.
April Ochoa acknowledged the hardships in the area impact the activities available to the youth.
“Seeing the kids run around and have a good time,” she said. “That’s really what the goal today was.”
Saiza said she wants the chamber to host events similar to this every other month. She plans on offering a “safe spaces” for kids to come during summer vacation.
“That’s why a lot of kids they end up on the streets, because there is nothing else for them to do,” Saiza added.
Saiza said she wants to continue to promote Niland and welcomes new businesses wishing to join the community.
“We did get an A&A laundromat that just recently opened,” she said.
Owner of A&A Laundry Plus, Alvin Mitchel, said he is happy to be a part of the town and wants to give back to the community.
“We're trying to open up different avenues of opportunities for jobs,” he added.
Mitchel has 12 children in his family and agrees the area could use more activities for kids.
“I have kids going to elementary, middle and high school,” he said. “We as a community need to come together and figure something out.”
