Niland still searching for help with post office at Northend Town Hall Meeting

NILAND — Community members heard a familiar response Thursday evening, February 23, from councilmembers at the Northend Action Council Town Hall Meeting regarding the status of Niland’s Post Office.
“There are no new updates,” Councilwoman Sonia Garcia said as she relayed the contents of the email message sent from post office officials.
Niland’s Post Office was destroyed by fire on the night of February 20, 2022. Garcia said residents of Niland have been asked to pick up their mail in Calipatria for a year now.
“It has been a struggle for many,” Garciasaid.
The councilwoman pointed out the major impact felt by those who lack transportation, or face struggles due a disability, or old age.
Garcia said numerous attempts to come up with a solution has not been fruitful.
The latest proposal by the post office was to install “cluster-boxes” on a cement slab. Garcia said the council found a suitable site. The owner to agree to sell the property to the postal service for $1. No decision has been made by the Post Office.
Garcia said it is unfortunate for the community to have to “wait this long” for answers.
“If there is anyone out there that has any other ideas or can help push this along — we ask for your assistance,” Garcia added.
Another item on the meeting’s agenda was to inform the public about the future of Imperial County’s healthcare.
District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelly said discussions about current conditions of area hospitals have county officials considering creating a “county-wide health district.” The proposed district would include Pioneers Heath Centers, Heffernan Memorial Healthcare and according to Kelly, “all the areas in between.”
“There’s a few more things which have to be worked out,” Kelley said, while extoling a few positives like efficiency and greater cooperation among medical providers a county-wide healthcare system could provide.
Looking forward, Imperial County has sought the help of Reliance Public Relations to conduct marketing research for the County’s 5-year strategic plan.
Vice president of the relations firm, Susan Giller, spoke to Northend residents to gain a better understanding of the community’s strengths and weaknesses.
“The Board of Supervisors is very concerned about reaching out to the community,” Giller said as she passed out surveys to residents at the meeting.
Giller stressed the importance of creating a plan which benefits everyone and “not just for an organization.”
Questions on the survey asked respondents to identify challenges residents face in Imperial County.
“Everything that is said will be kept and will be part of the addendum of the strategic plan,” Giller said.
For more information, or to return the survey, send an email to 2023strategicplan@gmail.com.
The next meeting of the Northend Action Council will be held on Thursday, March 23.
