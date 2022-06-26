COUNTY - According to the Imperial County Public Health Department, no cases of Monkeypox are reported in the region, despite the 52 probable and confirmed cases by the Department of Public Health of the state, as of June 23, the risk of transmission is still low in the region.
The Imperial County Public Health Department hosted a virtual town hall on Wednesday, where they shared more information on the disease, its prevention, and recommendations by Karla Lopez, program supervisor, and epidemiologist.
Lopez mentioned that Monkeypox is a viral infection not commonly seen in the United States; starts with flu-like symptoms, followed by a rash that goes through different stages.
According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention, the rash goes through different stages before healing completely. Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms, and others only experience a rash. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. It spreads through close, personal contact, often skin-to-skin transmission.
"The main way to prevent is to limit exposure; avoiding physical contact with someone that is infected," said Dr. Stephen Munday, Health Officer at Imperial County Public Health Department. "It's important to understand it's not just the person, is the environment itself can get contaminated, is about avoiding contact."
Munday added that is possible the disease may spread through the respiratory tract, but it's a very difficult type of transmission, unlike COVID-19 or influenza.
"This is not the way Monkeypox is spread," mentioned Munday. "Large droplets if somebody happens to be infected and they're shedding the virus can't spread it but it takes close contact. It has to be within a few feet from the person and for long periods."
Among additional preventions shared by Lopez, is avoiding contaminated items such as clothing, bedding, or personal items.
There are two types of vaccines to combat the disease, JYNNEOS and ACAM2000, but Munday highlighted they are very limited and are mainly administered to specialists working on the virus.
"We've procured a small supply of the vaccine, so if we had our first case, we don't have one yet, then we are prepared to give it post-exposure prophylaxis to anyone who would be considered a close contact," said Munday. "If the vaccine comes a lot more available then we potentially expand the pre-exposure prophylaxis."
Munday highlighted the risk of transmission through a swimming pool is not possible.
"You need close physical contact either with the person or environment," concluded Munday.
