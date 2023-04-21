EL CENTRO – Non-profits from throughout Imperial County protested their inability to apply for funding to do public engagement to develop a Programmatic Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) as part of the Lithium Valley development.
As a part of Senate Bill 125, the State of California authorized assistance in the development of Imperial County’s lithium resource, including $5,000,000 from the State General Fund to the County of Imperial to develop the PEIR.
On Tuesday, April 18, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley and the Imperial County Farm Bureau, along with Imperial County residents Pete Rodriguez and Rebecca Lemon, accused the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on limiting the opportunities to certain classification of non-profits.
“As a 501©(5), the Farm Bureau was unable to apply for this opportunity despite being the largest representation of the agricultural community … only 501©(3)s were able to apply,” Rachel Magos, Farm Bureau Executive Director, said.
According to Imperial County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa, who presented the program to be approved by the Supervisors, “Community-Based Organizations will serve as trusted messengers and will be critical to success in ensuring the local community is engaged and informed.”
Figueroa said that the County “hopes to encourage meaningful public input and involvement in the process to better inform the evaluation of the environmental impacts and lead agency decision-making resulting from proposed projects in the specified development area.”
This engagement is expected to include direct engagement with the community, holding or attending public meetings and roundtable discussions, door-to-door canvassing, hold community workshops with identified experts in the fields of mineral extraction and public planning, attend local events to share information, conduct community-based participatory research focused on elevating community knowledge, and the coordination with project service providers, according to Figueroa’s presentation.
The Board of Supervisors ultimately voted unanimously to award five non-profits the funding for the outreach, with the addendum that they would “work for the good of all” and “bring regular reports and updates back” to the Board.
The total amount awarded was $800,000, with Los Amigos de la Comunidad receiving $89,000, Raizes receiving $72,000, Comite Civico Del Valle receiving $363,000, the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center receiving $26,000, and IV Equity and Justice Coalition receiving $170,000. The final $80,000 will be held as a contingency for any tribal groups who wish to participate.
Daniela Flores, Executive Organizer for the Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition, was present during the time of the vote, and promised to work with all of the communities of Imperial County.
“We are not limited to one group, we are dedicated to helping all of the residents of Imperial County, including farmworkers and businesses … we will be engaging with the entire community,” Flores said.
