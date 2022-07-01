BRAWLEY – If Imperial County District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley was gloating early Thursday he had an argument it was for good reason after the county got everything it asked for in the state budget package passed the day before by the Legislature.
Gov. Gavin Newson signed the budget later Thursday.
Representing a Northend area with pockets of severe poverty, he noted the action includes measures to enhance the county’s “Lithium Valley,” which it is hoped will lead to jobs and greater prosperity for those who have long lacked it.
“I was stunned,” he said of his reaction. “I had to pinch myself and be a little measured waiting for the other shoe to drop. But I woke up in the morning (Thursday) and it hadn’t dropped. I’m very happy.”
Items included in the legislation are the ability for the county to create a specific plan area and programmatic environmental impact report that will streamline the permitting processes for firms seeking to establish lithium extraction operations.
There will also be assessments of infrastructure and health issues, and the establishment of a support office for lithium developers.
The cherry on top is the tax on lithium production that will go to the county as a benefit beyond just jobs created and other economic activity spurred by the industry.
In previous years, Kelley and others have argued, the county had not pushed to get adequate benefits from projects in the area.
Asked why the situation with lithium was different, he said, “Think of it as there is a table of food and everybody’s getting their bellies full. We’re waiting for scraps to fall and then fighting over them. We’ve seen resources leave this valley. Now, a convergence of events has brought attention to this county. With having that attention, what is needed? We are advocating for a domestic supply of a critical mineral.”
Lithium is present in the mineral-rich water geothermal plants in the area extract from the ground to generate electricity. For decades, the “brine” has just been injected back into the ground. Now, with demand for lithium high for batteries for electric vehicles and other items, it is feasible to extract and process it for commercial use.
Imperial County having a massive amount of lithium that is relatively easy to extract–and having that extraction generate its own revenue in the sales of geothermal electricity–has raised attention statewide and nationally all the way to the White House.
Three firms are in various stages of establishing such plants adjacent to geothermal plants, and more may come.
Another advantage is the state’s move toward the required use of renewable energy, the recent inclusion of geothermal included in that “baseload” supply, and lithium being the key element in batteries not only for vehicles but to store power generated by solar, wind and geothermal sources.
Kelley noted county officials pushed hard to get geothermal included as a baseload source.
“That had been left out of the renewable energy plan in favor of wind and solar. The Public Utilities Commission out an integrated resource plan in June 2021 that called for 1000 megawatts of new geothermal power. We had been asking for this,” Kelley added.
The county had also been asking for the advantages for its lithium potential and Kelley revealed at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting the state finally asked what the county wanted, the county outlined it with plan in February and Newsom included it in his May budget revise.
“The requests we made in February are in these bills. This is crucial,” he said.
The legislation included the fixed per-tons lithium tax, which Kelley said will fund everything from road and bridges to quality of life elements, such as performance venues and cultural activities.
However, two potential lithium developers publicly balked at the tax, stating it may cause them to rethink their plans to invest in Imperial County. Kelley said Thursday he has no fears from that.
“We’re here to help them succeed. We are moving forward with funding the master plan of Lithium Valley. I want all of their projects to be successful. But if they don’t believe they can be, there will be others who will be successful,” he stressed.
It’s bold stance Kelley said has been lacking in previous years.
Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.
