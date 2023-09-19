Office of Assemblymember Garcia addresses AB 918 issues, Pioneers responds with letter to Gov. Newsom asking for veto

IMPERIAL COUNTY – In response to Imperial County’s urgent healthcare crisis, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) passed AB 918, legislation creating a united healthcare district for the region.
After months of focused stakeholder discussions, community input and policy review, the legislation awaits Governor Newsom's signature. While a press release from Assemblymember's Garcia's Office tries to right the record, in his view, of "misinformation" being disseminated by the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District in their multi-point rebuttal of the current AB 918 legislation, the PMH District also set a press release to news organizations – which CC'd both Assemblymember Garcia and California Senator Steve Padilla – urging Gov. Newsom to veto AB 918.
“Our medically underserved area cannot risk the loss of a hospital and disruptions to care," Assemblymember Garcia said in the press release sent from his office. "The closure of any hospital will overburden hospitals in surrounding cities and counties, resulting in a devastating cycle of inadequate healthcare across a wide geographical region."
"Imperial Valley is facing an urgent healthcare crisis; lives are on the line, and we needed to act,” he said. “We dedicated our efforts to engaging local stakeholders and community members throughout this legislative process to ensure AB 918’s language reflects community direction and priorities.”
The release from Assemblymember's Garcia's Office reads that, "Throughout the legislative process, Assemblymember Garcia remained hopeful that Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District would participate with others in stakeholder engagement and encouraged them to submit language early on. AB 918 initially intended to expand Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, but the legislation needed to explore other options due to the lack of response and communication from Pioneers," as Garcia's office states.
"Dozens of individual and stakeholder meetings were held with Pioneers leadership, urging their input on amendments," Garcia's release reads. "Efforts were made to address concerns every step of the way, and a substantial number of amendments were incorporated into the bill per their commentary."
According to the Pioneers district, though, they see that as not what was done.
"There has been no meaningful community outreach by Assemblymember Garcia on Assembly Bill 198," the PMHD press release letter to Gov. Newsom reads. "There have been no bona fide public workshops, no newsletters mailed to homes, no inserts in the newspaper, no robo calls discussing the impacts of AB 9189 on healthcare. In addition, Assemblymember Garcia has not provided dates for hearings, disclosed the amendments with time for review, nor provided the way for residents to voice their support or opposition on Assembly Bill 918.”
“Imperial County residents have not been able to engage with their peers on the Bill locally and have not had the opportunity to fully digest the details of Assembly Bill 918 before it moved through each phase of the legislative process,” the PMHD release reads.
The Pioneers letter to Newsom goes on to suggest that AB 918 “and its author offers NO proof” of the claims that a consolidated healthcare district will result in multimillions of dollars in savings, citing a recent study from the National Institute of Health, saying “despite the self-promoting ads in the media, hospital mergers increase costs and do not improve quality,” the PMHD release reads.
According to PMHD, “the Federal Trade Commission further stated that when hospitals merge, they face less competition and charge as much as 40% to 50% higher prices for services and premiums than if they had not merged or consolidated,” the letter to Newsom reads, also citing “a four-year study undertaken by Medicare revealed that mergers created no greater patient quality outcomes.”
According to the press release from Assemblymember Garcia's office, "the following clarifications have been provided in response to misinformation from a recent Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District press release," which recently ran in local news outlets:
Creating a True Singular System
According to Garcia’s release, “AB 918 creates one integrated healthcare system for Imperial Valley. It has been questioned if a true singular system can exist without legally requiring El Centro Regional Medical Center to enter. The community can be reassured that the City of El Centro is committed to being a willing participant in this conversation and is prepared to transfer ownership of the hospital to the Imperial Valley Healthcare District without payment. In the unlikely event of the non-immediate acquisition of El Centro Regional Medical Center into the Imperial Valley Healthcare District, a united countywide healthcare district remains with the opportunity for El Centro Regional Medical Center to be acquired in the near future.”
“Additionally, El Centro Regional Medical Center submitted a letter to the legislature clarifying their position by stating, ‘the City of El Centro is fully committed to engaging in sincere negotiations with the representatives of the new district. We aim to facilitate the transfer of assets and assumption of liabilities without payment to the City and we are prepared to undertake all requisite measures to ensure the smooth transition of ECRMC to the Imperial Healthcare District,’” Garcia's press release reads.
Funding Mechanism
Garcia's press release states that "residents of existing healthcare districts already support the existing hospitals and this legislation does not ask them to incur additional costs. The merger is intended to create combined cost savings by ensuring the financial sustainability of the new healthcare district, as permanent funding sources are considered and determined by the community."
"Legislative action was taken to provide underserved hospitals at risk of closure across our state with relief," the assembly member's release states. "With support from the Governor, Assemblymember Garcia partnered with Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria, Assemblymember Jim Wood, and Senator Anna Caballero to create the Distressed Hospital Loan Program. In August, Assemblymember Garcia announced his success in securing $28 million each for El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District in zero-interest loans from the program. These loan funds may be utilized for the Imperial Valley Healthcare District."
Jobs
"Protecting access to healthcare services and job security are priorities in AB 918," Garcia's release reads. "This bill prevents substantial job loss in Imperial County by ensuring El Centro Regional Medical Center is able to keep its doors open and be acquired by the Imperial Valley Healthcare District. Without this legislation, El Centro Regional Medical Center is at risk of closure with a total of 850 jobs on the line. Additionally, this bill includes language that retains the collective bargaining agreements and retirement plans of El Centro Regional Medical Center employees."
"The goal is to increase access to healthcare and that includes safeguarding and hopefully expanding jobs by working in partnership with local college and university partners on workforce development," it reads.
Interruption in Healthcare
According to Garcia's press release, AB 918’s primary motivation was “to prevent interruption to healthcare and ensure delivery of healthcare services. Health and Safety Code Division 2, Chapter 2, Section 1272 states that the Department of Public Health must ‘Complete its evaluation and approve or deny the application within 100 days of receiving it.’”
"Additionally, the Imperial Valley Healthcare District board has until July 1, 2024 to dissolve both the Pioneers Memorial and Heffernan Memorial Healthcare Districts, giving them ample time to apply for any licenses and certifications that cannot be automatically transferred," Garcia’s release states.
"If needed, Assemblymember Garcia has committed to authoring additional legislation or timeline extensions needed to further ensure the success of the Imperial Valley Healthcare District," it reads.
Start-up Costs
"Initial start-up costs are minimal to nonexistent," the release from the assembly member's office reads.
"Until both healthcare districts are dissolved, the only potential anticipated start-up costs would be the ones related to ensuring public meetings take place for the community to listen to the findings of the financial feasibility studies and provide public comments. The Imperial Valley Healthcare District board will determine when financial investments are necessary during the transition period," it reads.
"Partners were asked who would be available to assist with start-up clerical needs. Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District agreed to serve in a temporary clerical role."
Initial Interim Board Representation
According to the press release from Garcia's office, amendments regarding the formation of the new district’s interim board "were expanded to enhance equity and representation."
"This initial, interim board will serve temporarily, allowing time for board elections to be held," it reads. "The inclusion of additional cities and areas in the county for this interim board resulted from suggestions made by locals throughout the legislative process. These changes aim to increase inclusivity and bring underserved areas not currently served by a healthcare district to the table, as well as tribal communities, as this new regional system is established."
PMHD response
PMHD’s letter to Gov. Newsom states that “there is currently no feasibility study to prove that the Assembly Bill 918 district will work to produce the outcomes identified….”
“A feasibility study has not been undertaken to ensure that a permanent funding source is identified to even support the new healthcare district,” the PMHD letter continues. “The new district will require a large infusion of cash (upfront) to fund working capital, and the current revenue collected by Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District is not sufficient to cover the operating costs associated with an entirely new healthcare entity. (Heffernan has not operated a hospital in 25 years.) These two revenue sources will not provide financial stability for the new entity, and a lack of a feasibility study to identify a permanent funding source will collapse the existing healthcare system. Based on this, we conclude that any new county-wide district will require new financial sources that most likely will include additional property taxes in an already impoverished area.”
In conclusion to the PMHD letter to the governor, PMHD states it “agrees with the unified healthcare concept, but strongly disagrees with the avenue proposed by Assembly Bill 918.”
“We tried to explain this to the author and presented our concern before a Senate committee, but both efforts fell on deaf ears,” the letter reads. “Assembly Bill 918 puts the cart before the horse while an expansion through LAFCO puts the horse before the cart. Assembly Bill 918 is an incomplete bill that incorporates the feasibility study after the merger and dissolution of the existing districts and seeks passage without proven feasibility-a dangerous move for local healthcare.”
“The bill is premature,” the PMHD letter reads. “Assembly Bill 918 silences the LAFCO process and removes local input while taking direction from ‘stakeholders.’ Moreover, the timelines for implementation of the bill do not support the ‘imminent crisis/urgency’ claims, since it allows for more than a years’ time to put the new district into place.
The letter from the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District ends with the hospital requesting “a pause to the next cycle, where Assembly Bill 918 can return to the floor after much more thought,” ending as it began, as the PMHD “respectfully request your veto of Assembly Bill 918” by Gov. Newsom, whereas the press release from the Office of Assemblymember Garcia ends with a statement that, “These efforts ensure equity as we move forward with the future of our healthcare system.”
