Officer involved shooting in El Centro leaves suspect dead on Christmas Eve

EL CENTRO – On Saturday, December 24 at approximately 1:18 a.m., El Centro Police patrol officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary in the area of 700 Industry Way.
Officers arrived in the area, and an officer-involved shooting occurred while investigating the crime, according to an El Centro Police Department press release. Per an independent news source, the suspect was shot several times by police.
Officers rendered life-saving medical efforts until medical personnel arrived. The suspect was transported for medical treatment, per the ECPD release. The separate source confirmed that the suspect died in the officer-involved incident.
Per the release, the Imperial County District Attorney's Office investigates officer-involved shootings as standard protocol. This is an active investigation. If you have any information that could assist, you can reach the El Centro Police Investigations Bureau in person or by phone at (760) 337-4866.
