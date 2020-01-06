The world is six days into the ’20s, and the teens are already beginning to look like a dot in the rearview mirror — at least until the inevitable wave of nostalgia for them strikes two decades hence.
Before the past 10 years fade completely, we thought it might be fun to take one last look at the top stories people were talking about from each of those years as reported in Imperial Valley Press.
2010 — The year of the quake
Choosing the top story for 2010 was a no-brainer. There is virtually no conversation about earthquakes in Imperial Valley that does not include mention of that spring’s Easter earthquake. The 7.2-magnitude earthquake on April 4 caused an estimate $91 million in public property damage.
Schools in Calexico were closed and much of the city’s downtown area was red-tagged.
Farther north, El Centro’s monument water tower was torn down as the base became unstable from the quake, and the city library never reopened.
The quake has become a touchpoint in local lore, in much the same way the Kennedy assassination, the moon landing and the World Trade Center attacks are nationally. It has served as point of comparison for every tremor since.
2011 — Valley among 5 million left in the dark
Probably more notable for its scope than its actual long-term impact, a mishap at an Arizona power substation on Sept. 8, 2011, caused more than 5 million people across several Southwestern states and in Baja California to lose electricity. Power in Imperial County was out for about four hours.
Confusion and paranoia born of the massive outage prompted many local residents to converge on gas stations and grocery stores to lay in supplies for a worst-case scenario.
Imperial Irrigation District, for its part, was already resorting power to portion of the Valley within 20 minutes, with the longest outages being up to six hours.
The shutdown was traced to an Arizona Public Service employee working on a transmission line at the APS North Gila Substation. Apparently he tripped a 500-kilovolt line that also feeds into the IID’s Imperial Valley Substation east of Calexico and on into San Diego, setting off a chain of blackouts.
2012 — Sanchez caught on video
When Imperial Irrigation District Director Anthony Sanchez was caught on video in early June allegedly whipping his stepson with a belt during the course of a game of backyard catch, the story made national news.
The video, shot by a neighbor, showed a man whipping the boy with a belt after the boy drops the ball. After a minute, the neighbor could be heard on the recording telling the man to stop.
Reports appeared in the L.A. Times, the New York Daily News and even the U.K. Daily Mail. More than 1,000 people signed an online petition calling for Sanchez’s recall.
By June 9, he had resigned.
2013 — Brawley still rising from the ashes
A series of fires in downtown Brawley, culminating in an enormous blaze that destroyed the A Plus Furniture building on April 9, 2013, left the community reeling.
Arrests were made, and the city has attempted to put its best foot forward, but even now there are charred reminders of when Brawley burned in late 2012 and early 2013.
2014 —FBI investigates Calexico Police Department
The most popular story of 2014 was that Clint Eastwood was in El Centro with actor Bradley Cooper to film scenes for the hit military biopic “American Sniper.”
But possibly the most significant story in 2014 was the appearance FBI agents on Oct. 30 at the Calexico Police Department to seize and take custody of computer hard drives, documents and other potential evidence as part of the ongoing investigations into potential criminal activities of some members of the Calexico Police Department.
Interim Police Chief Michael Bostic suspended several police officers from duty as part of these and other investigations, and the city for a time toyed with the idea of eliminating the department entirely and yielding control to the county Sheriff’s Office.
Ironically, Bostic himself was fired just more than a year later on the grounds of insubordination.
2015 — Company with local ties buys National Beef
There were grounds for a coin toss over which story would be selected for 2014. Certainly, announcement in January of that year that National Beef would be closing its Brawley processing planting and eliminating 1,300 jobs in the process was a worthy contender.
So maybe selecting a report from a year later that a local ownership group had purchased the plant and planned to reopen by the fourth quarter as 2015’s top story was a bit of a makeup call. It certainly was better news.
"A lot of stars have aligned to get us to this point, and it's certainly going to take a lot more to make this come to fruition. We're going to be asking for a lot of community support," said Eric Brandt, president of the plant’s new owner, One World Beef.
"We are taking the right steps to make sure this is a plan that keeps this facility operating well into the future."
2016 — Andrade sentenced to 50 years for murder
The stabbing death of Brawley football player Martin Alberto Garza at a party in El Centro on Jan. 6, 2013, sent shockwaves through the community.
So when the 17-year-old’s killer, Martin Gabriel Andrade, was found guilty of first-degree murder and eventually sentenced to 50 years in prison, there was a sense justice had been served.
In sentencing Andrade, county Superior Court Judge Raymond Ayala Cota cited Andrade’s apparent lack of remorse for the murder, and gave him the recommended maximum amount of time allowable for his first-degree murder conviction.
“If you are incapable or unwilling to join the family of man in a civilized society, then be gone to another place where other people like you dwell,” Cota said while addressing Andrade.
In an effort to ensure her son’s death did not go for naught, Yulil Alonso-Garza channeled her energy into founding the MAG (Mothers and Men Against Gangs) Coalition, an organization that attempts to steer teens toward productive alternatives to gangs and drugs.
2017 — Mitigation efforts at the Salton Sea
At the start of 2017, there was no plan for the Salton Sea; funding for that non-existing plan was a mystery, and it seemed as different agencies had different priorities. However, as the year took its course, some of the most important pieces began to fall in place.
In March, the California Natural Resources Agency, which has been tasked with carrying out the habitat and dust-suppression projects, released its 10-year plan as part of the Salton Sea Management Program that set a roadmap for the state to build dust suppression projects to cover nearly 30,000 acres of exposed lakebed by 2028.
While not everyone agreed with the timetable or scope of the plan, it gave the state and local partners a target to shoot for. The next important question became how the state would pay for the $383 million plan.
Three years later, there are still unresolved funding issues, and remediation efforts are well behind schedule, prompting the Imperial County Board of Supervisor to declare a state of emergency at the sea in hopes of moving the process along.
2018 — R.I.P. Dr. Alvaro Camacho
The suicide of Dr. Alvaro Camacho stunned the Imperial Valley. The past medical director of Imperial County Behavioral Health and medical director for Behavioral Health Services at Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo was found dead at his office in Imperial on Sept. 23, 2018. Cause of death was ruled a suicide, provoking a torrent of compassion and sadness within the community.
Camacho was remembered by friends and associates as a loving father, dedicated clinician, and ultimately, an inspired and brilliant professional-level musician.
2019 — Trump comes to Calexico
For a short few hours on April 5, 2019, the Imperial Valley was the center of national attention when Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, flew into Naval Air Facility El Centro on his way to Calexico to inspect progress of border wall construction there.
Nothing of great consequence occurred while he was here. There were the usual photo ops and handshakes, words of praise for the Mexican government’s recent efforts to halt the flow immigrants coming to the United States, and an unsubtle message to migrants considering seeking asylum or illegally entering the country to turn around and go home.
There were the also the expected demonstrations both in support of Trump and against. Possibly the most interesting impact the president’s visit may have had on border policy came two days later, with the resignation of then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen.
Nevertheless, it was only the second visit of a sitting U.S. president to the Imperial Valley.
